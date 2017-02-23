New Precision Door Service Location Opens In Savannah, GA and Hilton Head, SC Areas

Customers can rely on Precision Door Service to provide the type of service expected from a locally owned company while enjoying the security that doing business with a national franchise company can bring.

PDS Savannah-Hilton Head

Suzanne Odisho

321-225-3500

***@precisiondoor.net

-- Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the March 1, 2017 opening of Precision Door Service of Savannah-Hilton Head.to Tim and Lynn Yeager, owners of Precision Door Service of Savannah-Hilton Head. Tim and Lynn are also the owners of Precision Door Service of Atlanta. They have built a great team and customer satisfaction in the Atlanta market, and look forward to doing the same in Savannah-Hilton Head. Tim states "We're excited to bring Precision's outstanding service and premium products to the consumers in the Savannah-Hilton Head areas."Precision Door Service of Savannah-Hilton Head is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage door openers. This location proudly services customers in the following counties: Evans, Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh GA and Beaufort and Jasper SC. When a customer calls Precision Door Service of Savannah-Hilton Head, the call will be answered by a live operator and an appointment will be scheduled at a time that is convenient for the customer.- Outstanding Warranty- Qualified Garage Door Technicians- Same Day Garage Door Estimates- Same Day Garage Door Installations Available- All Major Credit Cards AcceptedVisit the website for more information, coupons and special discount offers.Phone: 912-330-4747With over 85 locations servicing more than 1000 doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers.The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction.