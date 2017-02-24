Country(s)
Benetrends Financial Expands SBA Lending Team with Two New Hires
David T. Bell and Jelena Kuchar named as SBA Funding Specialists
Bell has over a 30 year career in banking, having worked in a leadership capacity as Vice President at prominent banks such as Fulton Bank of New Jersey, GE Capital, and CIT Small Business Lending—where he helped garner several SBA awards due to his involvement. Prior to that, he was responsible for setting up SBA programs at two different community banks, and has participated nationally in the SBA's Preferred Lender Program since the mid-1990s. Additionally, he serves on the NAGGL (National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders), Region II Committee.
A graduate of The Ohio State University, Bell went on to get his M.S. at Cairn University. He attended the American Institute of Banking, and is also a Dale Carnegie Graduate. In addition to his accomplishments within the banking industry, Bell is also a Chairman for the March of Dimes.
Kuchar joins Benetrends after having previously worked as Executive Vice President at First Financial, where she had a proven track record of success in securing SBA loans and other financing for her clients. Prior to First Financial, Kuchar had relocated from London, where she worked as a mortgage advisor for Kinleigh Folklord & Hayward. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Riga Technical University in Latvia, and also studied to be a teacher of English as a 2nd language at the Brighton School of English.
"David and Jelena are both welcome additions to the Benetrends team and will help us further enhance the success we've had with our SBA lending initiatives,"
About Benetrends Financial
Benetrends Financial, named a 2014 and 2015 Future 50 winner by Philadelphia SmartCEO, offers a full suite of funding options to help entrepreneurs secure the capital needed for their small business or franchise. The company originated the 401(k)/IRA tax-deferred and penalty-free rollover process with its Rainmaker Plan, helping over 12,000 entrepreneurs in the last 30 years. Additionally, Benetrends features a wide range of loan options covering every type of business need, including SBA loans, equipment leasing, securities-backed lines of credit, and more. To learn more about Benetrends, please visit www.benetrends.com.
