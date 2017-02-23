News By Tag
Frontica Advantage becomes NES Advantage Solutions
Following the acquisition of Frontica Advantage by NES Global Talent in January 2017, the company has now changed its name to NES Advantage Solutions.
Advantage, a well-respected global human capital solutions provider to the oil & gas market, will continue to provide contract and permanent recruitment, managed services, global mobility, and outplacement services as part of the NES Global Talent portfolio.
Jens Mellbye, NES Advantage Solutions MD says:
"We are excited to now be part of the NES group; we believe the strength of NES will bring significant benefit to our projects and furthermore our clients and contractors can now benefit from the years of expertise that NES have, but can also access their vast global talent pool and award winning services."
The new name is effective immediately, but is a branding change only, to reflect the new ownership and focus, the change will not affect Advantage's clients or contractors in any material way.
To find out more visit: http://www.nesglobaltalent.com/
