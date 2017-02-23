SpringHill Suites By Marriott To Open Doors In Del City, Oklahoma

Contact

Tim Lieb

***@sageagency.com Tim Lieb

End

-- Marriott International announced today that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Midwest City/Del City, Oklahoma scheduled to open this Monday, March 6, 2017. The 91-suite hotel, located at 5400 Main Street, will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Pristine Hospitality of Del City, Oklahoma.SpringHill Suites Oklahoma City Midwest City/Del City is located just 15 miles from Will Rogers World Airport, and ten minutes from downtown Oklahoma City. The hotel offers guests convenient access to Frontier City Theme Park, the Oklahoma City Zoo, Bricktown, Downtown Oklahoma City, and just minutes from Tinker Airforce Base. The hotel is also within walking distance to numerous restaurants including; Buffalo Wild Wings, Ted's Café, The Garage and the Volcano Sushi Bar & Hibachi. Rates begin at $129 per night."As a brand opening a new hotel every 10 days on average, we are delighted that the SpringHill Suites Oklahoma City Midwest City/Del City is the latest addition to our growing number of properties across the United States and Canada," said Loren Nalewanski, vice president and global brand manager, SpringHill Suites. "Our all-suite offering, and convenient amenities offer guests a little extra to help them enjoy their stay. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, we understand that guests want to connect to the local area. We make it our business to help them do that by offering our local expertise, and bringing the community into the hotel through our 24/7 market, and at our Art of Local events."Ideal for business and leisure travelers alike, the new hotel offers a little extra space with suites larger than a typical hotel rooms. Separate living, working and sleeping spaces provide guests with flexibility and functionality. The hotel offers comfortable beds, soft linens and plush pillows to allow for an optimum night's sleep. Each suite also features the SpringHill Suites' custom, three-in-one, West Elm sofa which converts from a sofa to a daybed to a trundle bed – without sacrificing its stylish good looks and a stylish West Elm Swivel Chair offering additional space for relaxation. The designated work space offers a well-lit desk space to ensure maximum productivity for those who need to get down to business.From the guest rooms to the lobby every aspect of design, from furniture and lighting, to colors and fabrics; has been carefully selected to offer calm and refreshing spaces to allow guests to relax and recharge. Featuring a brand new design that adds depth and sophistication to the décor, the hotel's lobby is a great venue for conducting casual meetings or simply to socialize with SpringHill Suites' enhanced evening experience.Daily complimentary breakfast is filled with hot, healthy and indulgent choices including fresh strawberries, steel cut oatmeal, cold cuts, cheeses and much more. This is SpringHill Suites' way of making sure guests have a good start to their day. The hotel also offers business services, complimentary Wi-Fi, same-day dry cleaning, guest laundry facilities, a 24/7 Market, an indoor swimming pool and a fitness center. The property also offers 782 square feet of meeting space to accommodate meetings and functions of up to 50 people.About SpringHill Suites by MarriottSpringHill Suites by Marriott is an all-suite hotel brand that offers guests a fresh take on mixing business and pleasure, by providing little extras that help them enjoy their time away. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top 10 Franchises to buy in 2016, the portfolio consists of more than 350 properties across the US and Canada. There are more than 140 properties in the pipeline, making SpringHill Suites one of Marriott's fastest growing brands. The suites are spacious and feature a modern, stylish design that allows guests to be productive and unwind. SpringHill Suites participates in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information or reservations, contact the SpringHill Suites toll-free number at 888-287-9400, visit www.springhillsuites.com, become a fan at www.facebook.com/springhillsuites or follow SpringHill at twitter.com/springhillsuite or instagram.com/springhillsuites.About Marriott InternationalMarriott International, Inc. is the world's largest hotel company based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, with nearly 6,000 properties in 120 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts. The company's 30 leading brands include: Bulgari®, The Ritz-Carlton®and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve®, St. Regis®, W®, EDITION®, JW Marriott®, The Luxury Collection®, Marriott Hotels®, Westin®, Le Méridien®, Renaissance®Hotels, Sheraton®, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments®, Marriott Vacation Club®, Autograph Collection® Hotels, Tribute Portfolio™, Design Hotels™, Gaylord Hotels®, Courtyard®, Four Points® by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites®, Fairfield Inn & Suites®, Residence Inn®, TownePlace Suites®, AC Hotels by Marriott®, Aloft®, Element®, Moxy® Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott®. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information or reservations, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com and @MarriottIntl.