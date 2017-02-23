 
Rustomjee hosts a Single malt appreciation extravaganza at their upcoming luxurious project

 
 
MUMBAI, India - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Rustomjee Realty Pvt Ltd on 9th July, 2016 hosted a Single malt appreciation event at its upcoming luxurious project located in the heart of Juhu, Rustomjee Elements. This was an exclusive gathering of HNIs from the corporate fraternity where existing customers of Rustomjee were also invited.  Mr Boman Irani, CMD, Rustomjee Realty Pvt Ltd also graced the occasion with his presence. The gathering was hosted by Nikhil Agarwal of All Things Nice, which has been making news for being a platform for knowledge of luxury spirits and gourmet food.

Rustomjee has ensured that its gated communities make space for customers to relive their forgotten interests and spend quality time with friends and family. This event truly brought the 'My Space' concept to life, with like minded people and fine spirits. The evening boasted luxe whiskies such as the JW Blue Label, Springbank 18 YO, Glenfiddich 18 YO and Monkey Shoulder to name just a few.

Spread over 3 acres in Juhu, Rustomjee Elements is the only gated community in the area and boasts of spacious limited edition luxury apartments fringing a landscaped courtyard, complete with water bodies, pathways and tropical softscapes. The avant garde concept design by renowned Hong Kong-based architect James Law Cybertecture, is poised to become a 21st century contemporary landmark in the premium locality of Juhu.

Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 12.5 million square feet of completed projects; 15 million square feet of ongoing development and another 30 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across BKC Annex, Khar, Upper Juhu, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane

Rustomjee
Udhayan Nair. Corporate Communication Manager.
udhayannair@rustomjee.com
+91 9833477304
www.rustomjee.com

