Contus adds IoT consultation & implementation to its service arsenal

Contus, the SMAC based digital transformations company has ventured into IoT development.
 
 
CHENNAI, India - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The company which was already engaged in providing customized IoT framework based mobile apps and solutions for global brands has now added IoT consultation & implementation to its long list of services.

Mr. Dinesh Soundarrajan, Director of Mobility Solutions at Contus said, "IoT has been in Contus' digital transformation agenda since the early days. The recent entry is timed to tap the matured market in diverse industries."

A two-way approach to IoT development

Contus will be providing IoT services in two forms: IoT Consulting & Implementation.

Under Consulting, Contus will render its expertise for devising an IoT strategy for startups, mid-level and established brands to refine their digital strategy using IoT. The company's experience top management and wealth of technical staff is expected to be of aid in helping organizations adapt an IoT enabled business process.

"Our IoT strategy services will focus on helping enterprises cut down downtimes, material wastage and cost efficiencies through IoT implementation." Dinesh further explained.

At the Implementation level. Contus will exert its forces on Executing strategies, Scaling existing IoT applications and managing them to fine performance.

The Internet of Things ecosystem is relatively new to the IT industry and as a result there is so much of skepticism and doubt revolving around its capabilities. In fact, tech mavericks are already debating the security concerns that the platform-independent IoT environment will create for public uses.

"Contus relies on cutting-edge tech stack complete with security protocols that mitigate all forms of security concerns." Dinesh reassured when questioned on the security systems that Contus deploys in its IoT applications.

More information about Contus and its range of IoT oriented services is available here http://www.contus.com/internet-of-things-app-development.php

