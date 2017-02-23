 
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville Announces New Board Members

 
 
RMHC of Jacksonville
RMHC of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Jacksonville, an organization that serves as a "home away from home," providing lodging, meals, transportation and a community of compassionate care to families who need to be near a hospital for their child's treatment, has welcomed Michael Smith and Nancy Ferrara as new members of its Board of Directors.

"I am honored to have Mike and Nancy join our Board of Directors," said Diane Boyle, Executive Director, RMHC of Jacksonville. "Mike is well known for his strategic vision, commitment and enthusiasm. Nancy will bring invaluable business experience and insights into RMHC's mission. I welcome them to their new roles and look forward to all they will contribute to the Board as we further our mission of keeping families together."

Smith is Vice President-Positive Train Control and Strategic Implementation for CSX Transportation. Ferrara is Executive Vice President, Operations and Continuous Improvement for Voya Financial, Inc.

The RMHC of Jacksonville Board of Directors is comprised of individuals from the medical, business, academic and volunteer communities of Northeast Florida. It is the Board's responsibility to provide counsel and guidance in the direction and operation of the organization as well as to help raise awareness of the organization's services to the surrounding communities. More information is available at www.rmhcjacksonville.org.
