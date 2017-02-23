News By Tag
New Immigration Order Better, But May Still Have Fatal Flaw
Naming The Same Countries Just Fuels Anti-Muslim Legal Argument
Although Prof. Banzhaf believes an order, naming the same seven majority-Muslim countries, would be constitutional so long as it targets only foreigners who have never visited the U.S. - and does not apply to permanent residents, or those already lawfully in the country - he notes that virtually all the judges who reviewed the order, including those who issued injunctions against it, were concerned that the order appears to be anti-Muslim because it singles out Muslims, and their countries, on the basis of their religion.
"Even if I believe I have a strong case, I would certainly seek to strengthen it - bulletproof it from foreseeable legal attacks - if a judge expressed concern, and if I could fix it easily," says Banzhaf.
Here several different judges tentatively concluded that the ban represented religious discrimination because only majority-Muslim countries were singled out, so prudence and a concern for upholding his power to restrict immigration would strongly suggest adding one or more additional countries.
"Adding even one other non-Muslim country - for example North Korea - would significantly help to undercut this legal argument," says Banzhaf, noting that there is precedent for exactly such a move.
For example, at one point the Transportation Security Administration [TSA] automatically singled out for secondary screening all persons with passports from twelve countries. These included not only Muslim-majority countries, but also two non-Muslim countries: Cuba and North Korea.
Similarly, the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System [NSEERS], which was initiated in 2002 as a direct response to the 9/11 unprecedented terrorist attack on the U.S. by Muslims for religious reasons, contained at least one non-Muslim country. Under the program, citizens from 25 countries were required, if they were male, to register upon entering the U.S., and to periodically report for re-registering.
A judge in Virginia has issued an injunction preventing the enforcement of the order after expressing strong concern that it discriminated on the basis of religion because all of the countries named in it are majority-Muslim countries. Other judges, although not ruling on this particular basis, nevertheless expressed concern that it might be illegally targeting Muslims based upon their religion.
It certainly would not be hard to justify adding a few more countries to the list of those singled out as posing an enhanced risk of terrorism. One of the major arguments for including these seven countries, and not many others in the region, is that their weak and ineffective governments mean that identity documents are very easily forged, and there often are no reliable records of criminal activity.
But exactly the same argument can be made about several war-torn African countries such as South Sudan and the Central African Republic, says Banzhaf. Adding those two countries, in addition to North Korea, would undercut any argument that only Muslim-majority countries are being targeted - and targeted for religious reasons - and it is also very unlikely to trigger wide-spread public disapproval.
Limiting the order to people who have never visited the U.S. cures many of the constitutional objections since, under the Plenary Power Doctrine, most of the protections of the Constitution - including Equal Protection and Due Process - do not apply abroad to foreigners.
But why risk even additional temporary delays from preliminary injunctions in curing immigration he considered dangerous , and protracted litigation which in the end could lead to a decision holding any such order unconstitutional, when this problem could be so easily corrected, asks Banzhaf.
In a further effort to justify to the courts the need to single out only these few nations, both the executive order and its legal defenders could point out that immigrants from these countries have in fact committed terrorist acts, not in the U.S. but rather in other countries.
Especially since the Ninth Circuit has now denied the President's request for a pause in the proceeding there, Trump would be wise to completely withdraw and rescind his first executive order, rather than pursuing a so-called two-prong strategy of continuing to litigate it simultaneously in several courts while at the same time rolling out a new order specifically designed to weather these legal challenges.
Indeed, sticking with these same seven majority-Muslim countries, in the face of so many judicial challenges arguing discrimination based upon religion, may be seen to only strengthen the inference that the order is motivated by invidious and possibly illegal bias against Muslims.
JOHN F. BANZHAF III
Professor of Public Interest Law
George Washington University Law School
FAMRI Dr. William Cahan Distinguished Professor,
Fellow, World Technology Network,
Founder, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH),
2000 H Street, NW, Wash, DC 20052, USA
(202) 994-7229 // (703) 527-8418
http://banzhaf.net/
