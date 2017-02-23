News By Tag
5 Reasons to use yoga props - Yoga Teacher Training India
If you are unclear as to why one should use props, here are 5 reasons you should use the props available to you:
1. Improve skill level
Some yoga poses are quite demanding. Especially at first. Lots of students suffer from tight hamstrings or back muscles. So, poses like triangle pose is difficult to get to. Props can be used to improve skill level without compromising posture. One should never compromise posture or take a risk to get better at performing a pose.
2. To relax the mind
In practices like yin/restorative yoga, props are used more than other styles. The reason behind is to help relax the mind. If our bodies are uncomfortable, it's difficult to get our mind to relax. In yin yoga, relaxing the mind and breathing with awareness if pivotal. So, don't hesitate to grab those bolsters when you practice yin.
3. Prevent injuries
Precaution is better than cure. This is perhaps the most important reason to use proper props in your practice. Using the block or a bolster can help you be safe when you do inversions such as shoulder stands. The most important thing when you practice yoga is to keep your boy from injuries. So, if there are known injuries, always opt to use necessary blocks to avoid putting too much strain on your body.
4. Improve stability
You must learn to walk before you run. Most of us need help in getting our balance when it comes to poses such as revolved half moon. Yes, you may be able to hold for 5 seconds, but in order to master a pose without harming your body; you should be able to hold it for longer. Blocks or a wall can work as great props if you are new to this pose.
5. Accessibility
When you are new to a pose, you may not be able to perform it as it was intended. This is especially true when it come to binding poses. A strap can come in handy when you are new to such poses. Here, the prop will allow you to access the benefits of the pose while you are still working on the necessary flexibility.
