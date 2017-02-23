 
News By Tag
* Yoga Props
* Yoga In India
* Yoga Teacher Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Rishikesh
  Uttarakhand
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423

5 Reasons to use yoga props - Yoga Teacher Training India

 
 
5 Reason to Use yoga props
5 Reason to Use yoga props
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Yoga Props
* Yoga In India
* Yoga Teacher Training

Industry:
* Fitness

Location:
* Rishikesh - Uttarakhand - India

RISHIKESH, India - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- If you have been going to yoga on a regular basis, you may be familiar with the block, bolster, blankets, straps and other props available in a yoga studio. Often when people start their practice, they are either hesitant to use the props out of lack of knowledge or ego. The use of props was highly popularized by yogi BKS Iyengar and have been adopted by yogic all over the world.

If you are unclear as to why one should use props, here are 5 reasons you should use the props available to you:

1.    Improve skill level

Some yoga poses are quite demanding. Especially at first. Lots of students suffer from tight hamstrings or back muscles. So, poses like triangle pose is difficult to get to. Props can be used to improve skill level without compromising posture. One should never compromise posture or take a risk to get better at performing a pose.

2.    To relax the mind

In practices like yin/restorative yoga, props are used more than other styles. The reason behind is to help relax the mind. If our bodies are uncomfortable, it's difficult to get our mind to relax. In yin yoga, relaxing the mind and breathing with awareness if pivotal. So, don't hesitate to grab those bolsters when you practice yin.

3.    Prevent injuries

Precaution is better than cure. This is perhaps the most important reason to use proper props in your practice. Using the block or a bolster can help you be safe when you do inversions such as shoulder stands. The most important thing when you practice yoga is to keep your boy from injuries. So, if there are known injuries, always opt to use necessary blocks to avoid putting too much strain on your body.

4.    Improve stability

You must learn to walk before you run. Most of us need help in getting our balance when it comes to poses such as revolved half moon. Yes, you may be able to hold for 5 seconds, but in order to master a pose without harming your body; you should be able to hold it for longer. Blocks or a wall can work as great props if you are new to this pose.

5.    Accessibility

When you are new to a pose, you may not be able to perform it as it was intended. This is especially true when it come to binding poses. A strap can come in handy when you are new to such poses. Here, the prop will allow you to access the benefits of the pose while you are still working on the necessary flexibility.

For More Info Plaese Visit : https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Yoga Props, Yoga In India, Yoga Teacher Training
Industry:Fitness
Location:Rishikesh - Uttarakhand - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AYM Yoga School News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share