 
News By Tag
* Sustainable
* SDGs
* Responsible
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Greater London
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423

Positive impact travel on the rise

Earth Changers showcases revolutionary trips that change the world.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sustainable
SDGs
Responsible

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Greater London - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Websites

GREATER LONDON, England - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- New website Earth Changers helps tourists discover 'life-changing places and world-changing people' for life-affirming trips with serious positive impacts.

As responsible tourism grows, with large international organisations like the UN declaring 2017 the Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development (#IY2017) and the Adventure Trade Travel Association pinpointing transformative travel as the largest motivating factor (http://www.adventuretravelnews.com/research-reveals-adventure-travelers-primarily-motivated-by-transformation) for adventure travel, the customer maybe still left confused as to what trips do have a positive impact.

With this new dedicated platform, Earth Changers offers the where, who and why to engage, educate and enable the booking of outstanding worldwide sustainable tourism.

Victoria Smith, founder of Earth Changers says:

"Many people like the thought of positive impact travel but don't know how to distinguish it. Having worked across the travel industry including specialising in sustainability for many years, I feel the heart and soul of responsible tourism is often missing – the true pioneering people and places have stories to tell that travellers love to know about.

Earth Changers curates the most revolutionary trips that change the world and highlights the extraordinary trips' benefits – for the guests and local community hosts".

More than just elucidating the top sustainability of destinations, Earth Changers connects the traveller with the journeys and motives of the people behind the places and their purpose:

-         - 'People' profiles who's behind the amazing places, how and why they came to be there, and the positive impact they have on local communities and nature conservation: Inspirational stories for travellers to engage with real emotion.

-         - 'Places' highlights where you can go, what you can do, who you'll meet and what sustainable tourism means in and for the destination, community, culture, environment and guest experience; from eco-luxe in endangered environments, to secluded private islands, to ocean-going conservation to raw experiential community-based travel.

-         - 'Purpose' explains the big world issues, what can be done, where it is accomplished and how more sustainable tourism can support the UN's Global Goals to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all.

Inclusion on the site is by merit of demonstrable results from true commitment to sustainable development through tourism.

Victoria says:

"It's not just the lodges or tour companies who are Earth Changers.

Individuals who take part in Earth Changers trips are key to the success of our overall goal, positive impact. Even just by having an amazing trip experience they help change the world. The guests are Earth Changers too".

Notes to Editors

For more information, the Earth Changers' Manifesto located on our website (http://www.earth-changers.com/the-earth-changers-manifesto/) describes the community's mind set and commitment to sustainable tourism.

About Earth Changers
Earth Changers connects pioneering people & places for extraordinary experiences with world-changing positive impacts. Having witnessed first-hand the issues and impacts of tourism for local people and places, Earth Changers understands its purpose potential for sustainable development, and promotes those truly committed to delivering that aim.

About Victoria Smith

Founder Victoria Smith (http://www.earth-changers.com/sustainable-development/vic...) has worked in tourism for over 20 years, and sustainable tourism for over 10 years, in destinations,  marketing and ecommerce, heading up operations abroad and online for major tour operators, online travel agents and media, in mass market tourism, ski, safari, charity challenges and volunteer tourism, for NGOs and sustainable tourism accreditation organisations. She's been a ski guide and resort manager, but it was a trip to Kenya that opened her eyes to her vocation, since when she's qualified as a game ranger in Africa and voluntarily led charity group trips annually. 'Too many' personal highlights include hiking Kilimanjaro, kayaking the lower Zambezi, trekking in the Sahara and Himalayas, helping conservation in the Galapagos and Madagascar and watching turtles hatch in Costa Rica. Academically, Victoria has an MSc in Responsible Tourism Management, gaining a distinction for her published thesis on online marketing and greenwashing of sustainable volunteer tourism. Victoria frequently advocates sustainable tourism as a guest writer and speaker at industry events.

Follow:
Twitter:          @earth_changers_ (https://twitter.com/earth_changers_)
Facebook:          earthchangers.travel (https://www.facebook.com/earthchangers.travel)
Instagram:          @earthchangers (https://www.instagram.com/earthchangers/)

Media Contact
Victoria Smith, Founder
(attending ITB 8th -10th March)
***@earth-changers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@earth-changers.com Email Verified
Tags:Sustainable, SDGs, Responsible
Industry:Tourism
Location:Greater London - London, Greater - England
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share