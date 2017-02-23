News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BP Auto Spares India Speaks About the Tata LPT 407 – The Ultimate Light-Weight Truck
Backed by a great braking system and efficient loading capacity, the Tata LPT 407 is perfectly suited for trips within the city. BP Auto Spares India speaks about the amazing features of this vehicle.
Speaking about the engine & performance, he says, "The Tata LPT 407 EX 3400 comes outfitted with a 4SP Turbo Intercooled system with Water Cooled direct injection 4-cylinder in-line 2956 cc BS-III diesel engine, which makes it capable to perform smoothly in any road condition. The engine gives a maximum power of 97.2 bhp @ 2800 rpm with a maximum torque of 300 Nm @ 1400-1500 rpm."
He goes on to say, "The clutch of the vehicle is a Single Plate dry friction type of 280mm diameter, which, along with a 5-Speed gearbox, renders a smooth driving experience. The fuel Tank has a 60 Litres capacity and the gradeability is 27 %. With a manual transmission, the truck can hit a maximum speed of 92 km/hr and is fully adept to traverse on steep terrains. The suspension system is also effective with semi-Elliptical leaf springs coupled with hydraulic double acting telescopic shock absorber at the front and rear. Additionally, the rear also has auxiliary springs."
Talking about the exteriors of the vehicle, he says, "The truck comes in three body options – CAB, CLB, and Deck. The vehicle has a day cabin with an axle configuration of 4x2. While the wheelbase of the vehicle is 3400 mm, the overall length of the vehicle is 5040 mm, the width is 2174 mm, the overall height is 2368 mm, and the ground clearance is 219 mm. Other features include reverse beeper, clear lens lamp, and rear view mirrors. On the inside, it offers digital clock, utility box, shirt hook, mobile charger, and portable lamp."
He continues, "The GVW is 7250 kgs, with the payload capacity being 3830 kgs, and the Kerb weight being 3420 kgs. The vehicle is widely used for transporting of fruits & vegetables, construction materials, home supplies, grocery items, and other general goods."
Commenting about the safety, he says, "The vehicle is undoubtedly a safe bet, thanks to the hand-operated parking brakes, service brakes, engine exhaust brakes, power steering, seat belts, and fog lights."
Those looking for a trust-worthy dealer for Tata spare parts including Tata Swaraj Mazda parts may contact BP Auto Spares India. Apart from Tata, they also maintain a ready stock of spares of Leyland, Mahindra, Suzuki, and many more.
For more information about Tata Spare parts visit: https://www.bpautosparesindia.com/
Contact
4984-4985
Roshanara Road, Delhi – 110007, INDIA
***@bpimpex.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse