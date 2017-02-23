 
Industry News





Devart Supports Visual Studio 2017 RC4 in Review Assistant and Code Compare

Devart announced the new release of Review Assistant 3.6 and Code Compare 4.2 with Visual Studio 2017 RC4 support.
 
PRAGUE, Czech Republic - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Devart, a Czech software provider of database connectivity solutions and tools for database management and development, released the new version of Review Assistant 3.6 and Code Compare 4.2 with the addition of new extra features implemented to increase Devart users' productivity. Review Assistant is a Visual Studio plugin allowing to create review requests and respond to them directly in Visual Studio. Code Compare delivers value to Review Assistant offering code comparison and merging features.

Review Assistant 3.6 includes the following new features and improvements:

*Visual Studio 2017 RC4 support

*Project members can now export a review

*Visual Studio authentication for TFS connections supported

*Improved Configuration Wizard

*Forward slash symbols in a path of a Perforce workspace supported

Code Compare 4.2 new features:
*Visual Studio 2017 RC4 support

*Syntax Highlighting for Less, Sass, and TypeScript files

*Interface scaling support on high-DPI monitors

*A number of bug fixes

For more information about the new releases, please visit https://www.devart.com/news/2017/review-assistant-code-co...

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

Learn more about Devart athttps://www.devart.com
Source:
Email:***@devart.com Email Verified
Visual Studio, Review Assistant, Code Compare
Technology
Prague - Praha - Czech Republic
Products
