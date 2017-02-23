News By Tag
Devart Supports Visual Studio 2017 RC4 in Review Assistant and Code Compare
Devart announced the new release of Review Assistant 3.6 and Code Compare 4.2 with Visual Studio 2017 RC4 support.
Review Assistant 3.6 includes the following new features and improvements:
*Visual Studio 2017 RC4 support
*Project members can now export a review
*Visual Studio authentication for TFS connections supported
*Improved Configuration Wizard
*Forward slash symbols in a path of a Perforce workspace supported
Code Compare 4.2 new features:
*Visual Studio 2017 RC4 support
*Syntax Highlighting for Less, Sass, and TypeScript files
*Interface scaling support on high-DPI monitors
*A number of bug fixes
For more information about the new releases, please visit https://www.devart.com/
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
Learn more about Devart athttps://www.devart.com
