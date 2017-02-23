News By Tag
Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, By Product Type (Nerve Repair (Nerve Conduit, Nerve Graft (Allograft, Acellularized Allograft)), Nerve Protection, By Injury Type, By End User, By Geography– Trends and Forecast to 2024
The market is segmented based on product type, injury type, end-user, and geography:
By Product:
· Nerve Repair
1. Nerve Conduit,
2. Nerve Graft
I. Allograft,
II. Acellularized Allograft
1. Nerve Protection
I. Nerve Protectors
II. Nerve Wrap
By Injury Type:
· Epineural Nerve Repair
· Perineural Nerve Repair
· Group Fascicular Repair
By End-User:
· Hospital
· Clinics
· Ambulatory Trauma Centers
Based on geographical segmentation the nerve repair biomaterials market is segmented into geographical regions such as North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. The report of this market shares major countries such as U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil. The report includes market shares of nerve repair biomaterial market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.
Major Players of the Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market:
· Axogen, Inc.
· Polyganics
· B.V.
· Checkpoint Surgical, Inc.
· Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.
End
