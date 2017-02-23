 
Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, By Product Type (Nerve Repair (Nerve Conduit, Nerve Graft (Allograft, Acellularized Allograft)), Nerve Protection, By Injury Type, By End User, By Geography– Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
DALLAS - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market has accounted value of USD 326.7 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 775.6 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The market is segmented based on product type, injury type, end-user, and geography:

By Product:

·         Nerve Repair

1.       Nerve Conduit,

2.       Nerve Graft

         I.          Allograft,

         II.          Acellularized Allograft

1.       Nerve Protection

         I.          Nerve Protectors

         II.          Nerve Wrap

By Injury Type:

·         Epineural Nerve Repair

·         Perineural Nerve Repair

·         Group Fascicular Repair

By End-User:

·         Hospital

·         Clinics

·         Ambulatory Trauma Centers

Based on geographical segmentation the nerve repair biomaterials market is segmented into geographical  regions such as North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. The report of this market shares major countries such as U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil. The report includes market shares of nerve repair biomaterial market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Read more: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nerve...

Major Players of the Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market:

·         Axogen, Inc.

·         Polyganics

·         B.V.

·         Checkpoint Surgical, Inc.

·         Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.

Related Reports:

Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market – Trends and Forecast to 2022

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-interv...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

4th Floor, Mega Center,Magarpatta City, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

