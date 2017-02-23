News By Tag
EN 779 Filter Performance standard is replaced by ISO 16890
The industry remains positive over major changes are made to the EN779 standards as they are replaced with ISO 16890
The new ISO 16890 standard incorporates a superior level of detail when evaluating the performance of a filter. It will determine the efficiency class of an air filter by using its efficiency factor for the environmental measuring of the relevant PM10, PM2.5 and PM1 particulate matter classes.
Previously, filter class had been broken down into types ranging from G2 to F9, however the new ISO 16890 standard is arranged into 4 classes:
ISO ePM1 ePM1, min ≥ 50 %
ISO ePM2,5 ePM2,5, min ≥ 50 %
ISO ePM10 ePM10 ≥ 50 %
ISO coarse ePM10 < 50 %
Each individual filter will now be allocated into a new ISO group based on its qualities and performance, for example, in most cases F7 filters will be rated between ISO ePM1 50 % and 65 %. The qualification of a filter for each group is determined based on at least 50% of the corresponding particle size range
For many countries the new standard is in a transitional stage, however the UK have already adopted the ISO 16890 and withdrawn the old EN 779 standard.
Overall industry feedback in relation to the standard has been positive as it enables a more precise selection process for air filters going forward.
HVDS are welcoming questions and guidance from customers in relation to the new ISO 16890 standard. If you require any further information, please contact us. https://www.hvds.co.uk
Rebecca Savage - Marketing Manager
HVDS
01785 256976
sales@hvds.co.uk
