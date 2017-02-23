 
News By Tag
* EN 779
* ISO 16890
* Air Filters
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Stafford
  Staffordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423

EN 779 Filter Performance standard is replaced by ISO 16890

The industry remains positive over major changes are made to the EN779 standards as they are replaced with ISO 16890
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
EN 779
ISO 16890
Air Filters

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Stafford - Staffordshire - England

STAFFORD, England - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Changes to the EN 779 standards for filter performance have been on the horizon since 2015. However as of January 2017 the ISO (the International Organization for Standardization) have announced the formal introduction of the new test standard ISO 16890. The ISO 16890 sets a more realistic standard than its predecessor EN 779 standard at European level for Class G1 to F9 air filters.

The new ISO 16890 standard incorporates a superior level of detail when evaluating the performance of a filter. It will determine the efficiency class of an air filter by using its efficiency factor for the environmental measuring of the relevant PM10, PM2.5 and PM1 particulate matter classes.

Previously, filter class had been broken down into types ranging from G2 to F9, however the new ISO 16890 standard is arranged into 4 classes:

ISO ePM1          ePM1, min ≥ 50 %

ISO ePM2,5        ePM2,5, min ≥ 50 %

ISO ePM10          ePM10 ≥ 50 %

ISO coarse          ePM10 < 50 %

Each individual filter will now be allocated into a new ISO group based on its qualities and performance, for example, in most cases F7 filters will be rated between ISO ePM1 50 % and 65 %. The qualification of a filter for each group is determined based on at least 50% of the corresponding particle size range

For many countries the new standard is in a transitional stage, however the UK have already adopted the ISO 16890 and withdrawn the old EN 779 standard.

Overall industry feedback in relation to the standard has been positive as it enables a more precise selection process for air filters going forward.

HVDS are welcoming questions and guidance from customers in relation to the new ISO 16890 standard. If you require any further information, please contact us. https://www.hvds.co.uk

Contact
Rebecca Savage - Marketing Manager
HVDS
01785 256976
sales@hvds.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@hvds.co.uk Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share