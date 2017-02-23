News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mid-America Engine Revamps Its Website Using Salesforce Plus Wordpress Integration
Mid-America Engine, an industry leader for new, used and surplus power generation equipment, has redesigned their website using a new customized Salesforce inventory management solution.
Mid-America Engine is a reliable provider of industrial and commercial power generation services. They specialize in selling natural gas and diesel powered engines and generators and are a global supplier to major power plant projects worldwide. Recently, they have got their website redesigned using the Salesforce inventory management solution, which is designed, developed and implemented by LUM.NET, a B2B marketing firm which specializes in industrial B2B marketing.
Salesforce is a leading cloud-based platform for building efficient business processes for any function within a company. The Salesforce plus Wordpress integration solution by LUM.NET is the most powerful Salesforce integration available for WordPress that could be used to manage the company's inventory for product sales on the website. This integration has enabled Mid-America Engine, to include a variety of features like unlimited sorting & filtering of products in the inventory along with various display options. It has also allowed the site to add unlimited custom fields for inventory items that include drop-down menus, pick lists and checkboxes so that inventory data entry can be made easy and efficient.
After this Salesforce and Wordpress integration, the development team of Mid-America Engine can now generate and view full-featured inventory and sales reports easily. They can also access their inventory using the Salesforce1 Mobile App which allows adding, editing and removing items from the website through any smartphone or tablet. Incorporating Salesforce with WordPress has had permitted them to include, alter and upgrade products available to be purchased within Salesforce with changes that can be synchronized with the WordPress site automatically.
The site's refreshed, and simplified look, combined with enhanced content, improved search functionality, and optimization for mobile devices allows consumers to better interact with Mid-America Engine online.
If you want to gather more information on it, you can just log on to the website at http://www.midamericaengine.com/
About LUM.NET: Lum.net is a B2B digital marketing agency that specializes in devising internet strategies for B2B sales. They have a focus and deep expertise with industrial B2B marketing, including heavy machinery, equipment and parts. Recently, they have come up with an easy and affordable custom Salesforce inventory management solution for B2B websites.
About the company:
Mid-America Engine (http://www.midamericaengine.com) is an industry leader for new, used and surplus power generation equipment. Their inventory includes natural gas or diesel-powered engines & generators for sale. They have the expertise and inventory to provide solutions for all of your power generation needs.
Contact
Rusty Wilkerson
***@midamericaengine.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse