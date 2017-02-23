Guest Relations Officer from First Central Hotel Suites Named

Mais Al Temimi, guest relations officer at First Central Hotel Suites, managed by Dubai-based Central Hotels group,

Contact

Marketing Pro Junction

***@gmail.com Marketing Pro Junction

End

-- Mais Al Temimi, guest relations officer at First Central Hotel Suites, managed by Dubai-based Central Hotels group, was named the winner of 'Hotelier Express: Young Hotelier of the Year 2017'. The award is designed to recognize young talent in the mid-market industry and was held last week in Dubai.Congratulating Mais, Wael El Behi, General Manager of First Central Hotel Suites, said, "We are extremely proud of this achievement which reflects the culture of the team behind First Central. Mais has got real talent for customer service and her dedication reflects genuine sincerity which is highly admired by our guests and her colleagues.Expressing her delight on winning the award, a jubilant Mais, said, "When a guest comes to the hotel, he expects to be a VIP and wants to feel special. My strategy is to make everyone feel special. Hospitality is definitely one of the most challenging industries I have ever been in with something new to learn and experience every day – especially as a young person."With the focus on bringing the best out of every individual and recognizing the robust multinational team at First Central Hotel Suites, El Behi added: "With her effective communication skills and conflict handling, Mais truly shines as a hidden gem and I see her as a potential candidate for middle management positions".Featuring 524 apartments, equipped with top-notch facilities, First Central Hotel Suites is superbly located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road in close proximity to Dubai Marina, Montgomerie and Emirates Golf Clubs and Mall of the Emirates. Included in it is facilities are fabulous dining, leisure and business amenities designed to meet the needs of modern travellers.--ends--www.firstcentraldubai.comHina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 697 5146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com