Got A Great Idea? - But Don't Want to Share It?

If you have a good idea but are afraid it might be stolen read this....
 
LOS ANGELES - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Ideas are funny things.

And they can come to you at the most inconvenient time.

Do you have a great idea but are afraid to trust it to a programmer (who might take it)?

Here's an example: Flash of Genius

Maybe you've seen the (Netflix) movie about Robert Kearns.

Flash of Genius is a 2008 American biographical film directed by Marc Abraham. The screenplay by Philip Railsback, based on a 1993 New Yorker article by John Seabrook, focuses on Robert Kearns and his legal battle against the Ford Motor Company when they developed an intermittent windshield wiper based on ideas the inventor had patented.

Kearns attends a Ford dealers convention at which the latest model of the Mustang is unveiled, promoting the intermittent wiper as a selling point. Realizing the company has used his idea without giving him credit or payment for it, Kearns begins his descent into a despair. This begins years of legal battles, during which time his wife leaves him, and he becomes estranged from his children.

Many would be app designers are afraid a similar thing happening to them. So how can you get that million dollar idea launched without getting ripped off by an app programmer or anyone else?


Listen to this podcast for a way to handle this very real problem.
http://www.homebusinessprofiles.com/hbp00035-got-great-idea


