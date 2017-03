LCPSoft Released a Cross-Platform Auditing Tool for Linux Passwords

End

-- LCPSoft has announced the release of a new product: JRecoverer for Linux Passwords 1.1.0. The program imports hashes of user passwords of various Linux distributers from a shadow file from a local computer or a remote computer using an SSH protocol, restoring original passwords using one of three methods.The cornerstone of system security and user data protection is password security. In theoperating system, user passwords are stored not in an open format, but as hashes. If a user only know the hash, he cannot restore the original password. It can, however, be matched, although this recovery method takes significantly longer.allows users to automate and speed up both steps in restoring Linux user passwords: importing hashes fromfilesfrom text files, or using anprotocol, and using them to restore passwords. The program is cross-platform and can run on any operating system withinstalled.When importing information using annetwork protocol, the program gets information about user accounts from the remote computer and authenticates on it. If necessary, the program can automatically activate SU and SUDO commands to increase user permissions while copying files.The program supports password recovery from seven kinds of hashes — all potential varieties for the most populardistributersincluding. Moreover, dictionary attacks (where a word hash is compared to the imported hash) can be used, as well as sequential search (brute force) with a limit on the number of characters used and password length. A combination of both of these methods can be used.is a cross-platform application and supports any OS on whichcan be installed, including, andThe cost of a license is $55 for a year-long subscription, which includes the use of all versions and technical support during the subscription period, or $75 for an indefinite license for only the current version and its updates.LCPSoft is a software developer in the data protection and information security segment. A key advantage of our software products is their cross-platform functionality, which significantly expands their range of use and reduces client expense.Website http://www.lcpsoft.com Product page: http://www.lcpsoft.com/ en/jrecoverer- linux/index.html Download: http://www.lcpsoft.com/en/jrecoverer-linux/download.html