Czech Republic completes third edition of JTAC exercise, hear from the Czech Armed Force
Czech Republic successfully completed third edition of JTAC exercise for the third consecutive year and will be speaking at Close Air Support, coming to London in June.
The Czech Republic hosted exercise Ample Strike 2016 for the third consecutive year allowing international JTACs from fifteen Allies and Partner Nation Finland to operate together and certify their skills that play an important role in Allied Operations.
Attendees at Close Air Support in London will hear from the Exercise Director, Colonel Zdenek Bauer, presenting on the following on day two:
'Czech Armed Forces Advancement of Close Air Support Capability'
• Current approaches and assets for delivery of close air support within the Czech Armed Forces
• Perspectives and lessons learnt from Exercise Ample Strike 2016
• Joint land and air capability areas for development of close air support
Colonel Zdenek Bauer, Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Operations, Czech Air Force
Attendees will also get the chance to hear national updates from the UK, NATO, US, French, German, Italian, and Netherland Armed Forces. The conference will allow organisations to meet new contacts, gain intelligence and network with commanders from army and air force.
There will also be a half day workshop on the 6th June on: 'Close Air Support Collective Training and the Changing Role of Simulation' hosted by Mr Nick Sparks, Principal Consultant, Air Land Integration Ltd.
