Czech Republic completes third edition of JTAC exercise, hear from the Czech Armed Force

The third annual Close Air Support conference will bring together military experts to explore established and emerging technologies;placing ultimate emphasis on the needs of the solider, both on the ground and in the air. Key topics include Air Land Integration, CAS Platform and Effects and CAS Training and Simulation.The Czech Republic hosted exercise Ample Strike 2016 for the third consecutive year allowing international JTACs from fifteen Allies and Partner Nation Finland to operate together and certify their skills that play an important role in Allied Operations.Attendees at Close Air Support in London will hear from the Exercise Director, Colonel Zdenek Bauer, presenting on the following on day two:'Czech Armed Forces Advancement of Close Air Support Capability'• Current approaches and assets for delivery of close air support within the Czech Armed Forces• Perspectives and lessons learnt from Exercise Ample Strike 2016• Joint land and air capability areas for development of close air supportColonel Zdenek Bauer, Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Operations, Czech Air ForceAttendees will also get the chance to hear national updates from the UK, NATO, US, French, German, Italian, and Netherland Armed Forces. The conference will allow organisations to meet new contacts, gain intelligence and network with commanders from army and air force.The full event agenda is available at www.closeair-support.com/prlogThere will also be a half day workshop on the 6th June on: 'Close Air Support Collective Training and the Changing Role of Simulation' hosted by Mr Nick Sparks, Principal Consultant, Air Land Integration Ltd.