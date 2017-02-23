In a First from India, Cedcommerce becomes official Walmart.com channel Integration Partner

Cedcommerce is now the official Walmart.com channel integration partner. With this, Cedcommerce becomes the first company from India to do so.

-- Cedcommerce, on Tuesday, became the official Walmart.com channel integration partner; the retail & e-commerce behemoth. And with this, Cedcommerce becomes the first company from India to do so.On this major breakthrough, both the Founders and Directors of the Cedcommerce, Himanshu Rauthan and Abhishek Jaiswal, sent the congratulatory message and enthused them to work harder and harder to achieve all the goals that lie further.The message read "It is a proud moment of glory for the CedCommerce Family as we become the first from India to become a trusted partner of Walmart.com. Thanks to all for making this possible and I firmly believe that if we keep working like this then there is no one stopping us from achieving other major milestones."This Milestone, the Cedcommerce believes, would prove to be instrumental in its efforts to become the official integration partner of all the major E-commerce Marketplace companies.The Company, currently, has 1000+ online sellers using its extensions or applications, across all the major e-commerce frameworks – Magento 1 & 2, Shopify, Bigcommerce, Woocommerce, 3dCart and more, to sell on several leading E-commerce platform- Walmart.com, Jet.com, Newegg.com, Ebay,Bonanza and (Amazon, Sears, Rakuten are coming soon).Furthermore, the company has garnered a favorable response from the online seller community and is well regarded for its customer centric policies.And as for Walmart.com 80 million unique visitors visits the online marketplace every month all across the globe. Last year to provide the major push to its E-commerce vertical, the company bought Jet.com, in a cash-strapped deal of $3.3 billion dollars, the biggest that U.S. e-commerce industry witnessed, and appointed Marc Lore, Founder, and CEO of Jet.com, to lead its E-commerce Marketplace.As a result of this partnership, Cedcommerce strengthens its foothold in the e-commerce ecosystem. Back in November 2016, Cedcoss, Cedcommerce parent company, was, also declared 'among the winners' by Deloitte, for its Technology Fast50 Winner program– held to appreciate the efforts of companies using technology to solve real-life problems.