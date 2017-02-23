News By Tag
GCC Exchange Blog Crosses whopping 1,00,000 Page Views
Being genuinely committed at creating a strengthening presence of GCC Exchange Blog, the team constantly strives to search various insightful topics. "We appreciate the team for putting in such efforts and we are grateful to the readers who have been reading us since the very first day. We have been working hard towards enhancing the reader experience and we hope to cross many more milestones."
GCC Exchange Blog made it a point to keep the readers updated by covering articles that deal with current affairs, travel, food, finance and so on. The versatility of the blog is the reason why it is able to bag such a higher number of users. This is however toppled with easily searchable and optimized keywords, a good user interface and most importantly emphasis on the quality of the content.
"As a part of planning and execution strategy, we have purposely not restricted ourselves to one particular genre. Owing to the larger audience base of our blog we have kept it open strategically covering a wider range of topics to capture more audience." Says Mr. Alex Fernandes –Manager , Digital Marketing & Communications at GCC Exchange
Catering to the audience from 158 countries, there are vivid topics covered in the blog. The blog has witnessed heavy number of page views since the initial days. A dedicated research team for topics and well-articulated articles became the source of information for many readers since a long time.
The entire GCC Exchange team is overwhelmed with this milestone and have pulled their socks for future endeavors. The team is grateful towards the readers for providing everlasting support and they urge the bloggers and readers to follow the blog for regular updates.
Below are some feed backs from our readers…
Good blog and giving us the best information through your posts, they very useful to us I am impressed by your site and thoughts that help us and are very clear Thanks for sharing the posts
Firoz Khan
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you are a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and may come back in the future. I want to encourage continue your great job, have a nice day!
Nisha Joshi
The information provided in the blog is very informative for the parents looking for a good school in Dubai.
Albert Crasto
Thanks a lot for a great overview of reasons on why i need banking software for security, your post helped me a lot.
Carl Hill
The blog is absolutely fantastic! Lot of great information which can be helpful in some or the other way. Keep updating the blog, looking forward for more contents…Great job, keep it up…
Supriya
About GCC Exchange:
Known for providing prime solutions for money transfer, remittance and foreign exchange GCC Exchange has clients across the globe. Owing to the commitment the brand shows towards their work they constantly contend to serve the clients better than expectations. Established in 2005 GCC Exchange has come a long way and yet there is a lot to cover that the company believes in. Providing exceptionally well services with hassle free procedure and transparency has been the fundamental objective of GCC Exchange.
For more information log into http://www.gccexchange.com | http://www.gccexchangeblog.com
