Parking Management Services of America Begins Strong 1st Quarter for 2017 with its Popular "New Year New Client" Promotion for Valet Parking Services! Parking Management Services of America and CEO, Eric Vargas, have added more diversity to the company's already successful portfolio of valet parking services in Los Angeles. After an overwhelming response to its once a year pricing promotion that began in January 2017, PMSA extended the deadline for their biggest savings event through February 28, 2017. The turnout of their "New Year New Client" promotion resulted in PMSA producing one of its strongest opening quarters for any year! 1 2 Portfolio for Parking Management Services of America Parking Management Services of America CEO, Eric Vargas LOS ANGELES - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- For over the past 15 years, Parking Management Services of America's CEO, Eric Vargas, has shaped the company's portfolio of valet parking services in Los Angeles to include restaurants, hotels, 24-hour residential complexes, and various strip mall shopping centers.



"Our client portfolio is a direct representation of our company's strengths and abilities to professionally manage and operate a broad sector of the parking industry," says Eric Vargas. "Times are changing, and there are only so many reputable parking management companies out here in the greater Los Angeles market that have the knowledge and experience on how to integrate professional and cost-effective parking solutions."



Having been selected by the National Parking Association (NPA) for its inaugural class of young professionals and up-and-coming leaders in the parking industry, Eric Vargas credits his selection by the NPA as the main turning point for the growth of PMSA's portfolio.



"When you are nationally recognized for your achievements and hard work, it instills credibility for your company's services," says Eric. "Having been in the parking industry for now well over 19 years, I've been able to advance my professional resume to include offering parking consultations. Whenever I meet a perspective client for PMSA, I want them to know and rest assure that my recommendations for their parking solutions are for THEIR best interest and not so much for PMSA. It's all about trust in this industry!"



About Parking Management Services of America: PMSA offers multiple parking management services including:

• Valet Parking Services

• Parking Attendants

• Traffic Control

• Parking Revenue Control

• Parking Consultations



Contact information:

Parking Management Services of America

1-800-552-PARK (7275)



About the National Parking Association: The NPA is the nation's leading parking trade group advancing the interests of the private and public sector in parking technology, sustainable mobility, certification, advocacy, research and education. Founded in 1951, NPA has more than 2,500 members and represents all facets of the parking industry.



Contact

Parking Management Services of America

1-800-552-7275

parking@pmsacorp.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12623303/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12623303/2 Parking Management Services of America1-800-552-7275 End -- For over the past 15 years, Parking Management Services of America's CEO, Eric Vargas, has shaped the company's portfolio of valet parking services in Los Angeles to include restaurants, hotels, 24-hour residential complexes, and various strip mall shopping centers."Our client portfolio is a direct representation of our company's strengths and abilities to professionally manage and operate a broad sector of the parking industry," says Eric Vargas. "Times are changing, and there are only so many reputable parking management companies out here in the greater Los Angeles market that have the knowledge and experience on how to integrate professional and cost-effective parking solutions."Having been selected by the National Parking Association (NPA) for its inaugural class of young professionals and up-and-coming leaders in the parking industry, Eric Vargas credits his selection by the NPA as the main turning point for the growth of PMSA's portfolio."When you are nationally recognized for your achievements and hard work, it instills credibility for your company's services," says Eric. "Having been in the parking industry for now well over 19 years, I've been able to advance my professional resume to include offering parking consultations. Whenever I meet a perspective client for PMSA, I want them to know and rest assure that my recommendations for their parking solutions are for THEIR best interest and not so much for PMSA. It's all about trust in this industry!"PMSA offers multiple parking management services including:Contact information:Parking Management Services of America1-800-552-PARK (7275)The NPA is the nation's leading parking trade group advancing the interests of the private and public sector in parking technology, sustainable mobility, certification, advocacy, research and education. Founded in 1951, NPA has more than 2,500 members and represents all facets of the parking industry. Source : Parking Management Services of America Email : ***@pmsacorp.com Tags : Valet Parking , Parking , Real Estate , Hotels , Restaurants , Property Management , Commercial , Residential Industry : Hotels , Real Estate , Restaurants Location : Los Angeles - California - United States Subject : Earnings Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

