Piramal Revanta: The fabulous location calls for fabulous homes!
Piramal Revanta Mumbai is set to give a grand lifestyle to its residents. There are many reasons for this belief. The homes themselves are the epitome of comfort. They focus of modern needs and use the design to cater to these. The dwelling units inside are available in 1, 2, 3, and 5 BHK sets. The homes here are spacious and designed to focus on functionality as well as privacy.
This project looks grand from inside as well as from the exterior. There are features and facilities that make it a resort-like offering. There are amenities for relaxation, fitness, and leisure here. These include a grand club house, swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, play area for kids, Jacuzzi, steam room, spa, multipurpose hall, and even a library. A meditation centre, lush green manicured parks, sit-out areas next to refreshing fountains, and pleasant walkways mark the campus which measures 8.5 acres.
The Piramal Revanta price can be made available on request. Irrespective of size & price, each home is enthused with lavish fittings & fixtures here. The Mulund West area has a plethora of social amenities and utilities in its folds. There are malls, supermarkets, banks, commercial centres, restaurants, convenience stores, entertainment hubs, parks, etc. in close access. The neighbourhood is posh and inhabited by well-read and well-heled crowd.
Piramal Revanta is set to be a jewel in the crown of real estate in Mulund West. The cost of these apartments is low, but the standard of lifestyle that it offers is quite high!
