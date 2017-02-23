Food Blender and Mixer Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Food Blender and Mixer Market is estimated to reach $15.17 billion by 2022. The growing disposable income of consumers, encouraging government initiatives for the consumption of a variety of food ingredients, and rising trade of these food ingredients are driving the market growth. Flourishing processed food industry is fueling the demand for the market globally. Furthermore, laborious work schedules requires on the go consumption of food.Europe captured the major portion in the global food blender and mixer market. The consumption of food products such as snacks, bakery and dairy products are increasing in European countries. Asia is anticipated to grow at a faster rate as compared to markets of Europe and North America. In Asia Pacific, India is presently growing at a faster rate and is expected to report a significant growth rate in the near future.Some of the key players in the market are Buhler Holding AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, John Bean Technologies Corporation, KHS GmbH, Krones AG, Marel HF, SPX Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., Tetra Laval International S.A., Ross Mixers, Zeppelin Systems, Admix, Franklin Miller Inc and Paul Mueller Co.• Beverages• Confectioneries• Dairy Productso Ice Creamo Milko Yogurto Other Dairy Products• Bakery Products• Other Applications• Double Cone Blenders• Ribbon Blenders• Planetary Mixers• Shaft Mixers• Screw Blenders & Mixers• High Shear Mixers• Other Products• Continuous• Batch• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/food-blender-and-mixer-market