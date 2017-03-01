Country(s)
Barry Gibb inspires Australian singer songwriter
Pakistani-born World music artist tributes original song to his songwriting Hero Barry Gibb
The musical director and keyboardist for "I Will" is Doug Emery, who has worked with artists such as Kelly Clarkson, LeAnn Rimes, and Meatloaf, while Julio Hernandez is on bass. Hernandez has over 600 album credits and has been a member of Barry Gibb's band since 2005. Latin Grammy-winning drummer Lee Levin, who has worked with a diverse range of musicians including Pink, Enrique Iglesias and Michael Bolton, supplies the beats to "I Will." Finally, the guitar accompaniment is by Dan Warner, who has an extensive credit list that includes work with Madonna, Ricky Martin, Alicia Keys and other notable artists.
Khan is an accomplished musical artist who has achieved over 50 million views on YouTube and is also known as the first music artist from Pakistan to achieve success in the Australian music industry. He honed his musical craft by working with world-renowned musicians as a sound engineer in Los Angeles, eventually releasing several albums. Having met the BeeGees several times his appreciation for Barry's work is well documented.
Khan later achieved a huge milestone with his performance at the Sydney Opera House. The Sydney performance led to his single "Like the River," which went to number one on the Australian music charts. Khan will return to Sydney for a new Oz tour which begins May 13th at The Byron Theatre and May 27th at the Art House in Wyong. Despite embarking on a new tour, Khan continues to write new music and looks forward to sharing "I Will" with his world audience.
'It is with deep gratitude as an Australian world music artist I announce my Oz tour. I can't wait to share stories of my adventures in the music industry, how I managed to beat the odds, my life's greatest find 'Australia', spirituality, timelessness and recent recordings with the Barry Gibb Band among many other things. I want to intimately connect with my newly created Australian audience to celebrate the richness, diversity and wealth of inspiration that lives on this land", Mahmood Khan said.
