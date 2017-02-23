News By Tag
Hurix Scores a Hattrick Win with 2016 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for Mobile Learning Techno
Secures fifth consecutive win for Kitaboo - a digital publishing platform for interactive training content
Mumbai, India - Hurix Digital, a leading cloud-based digital publishing & content transformation solutions provider has been recently awarded the prestigious 2016 Brandon Hall Group Silver Award for Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology.
Kitaboo is a cloud based publishing platform that offers end-to-end training solutions including interactive & multimedia-rich content authoring, immersive simulations, serious games, interactive video-based learning, training apps and more optimized for mobile experience.
Learning & Development is undergoing a major transformation with the exponential increase in mobile content consumption, made possible due to availability of high-speed Internet and the leading learning solution providers combining the best of digital, virtual, and game based learning. Hurix has been a trusted learning strategy partner for global companies to deliver high-performance training & workforce development and to keep them ahead in the 'Digital Learning Curve'. To win this award, fifth time in a row, comes as a testimony of our interactive training platform being in sync with corporate training needs," said Himanshu Bathla, Vice President, Hurix Digital.
With >6 million users across 20 countries and >10 million interactive pages, Hurix understands the unique needs of training content design & delivery to be effective on mobile devices. Brandon Hall award comes as a recognition for the innovative training solutions offered by Kitaboo as a leader in 'Mobile Learning Technology' for it allows institutions and corporate to seamlessly collaborate, share and publish interactive content in real time.
"Our award winners are the most visionary and innovative developers of mobile learning technology solutions that move organizations forward in serving employees, customers and investors. I think everyone can learn from the achievements of our award recipients,"
About Hurix Digital
Hurix Digital is the leading digital content solutions provider to global educational publishers, institutions and corporate organizations. Our products & services provide effective, compelling, and engaging digital content, across traditional and all mobile platforms, formats and devices. Hurix has won multiple awards (Brandon Hall Group 2013, 2014 & 2015) for its platforms, KITABOO in the field of learning technologies, mobile & content authoring. Recently, Hurix has won 2016 Apex Award – Education and Training.
For more information, visit www.hurix.com.
About KITABOO®
Kitaboo is a cloud base content platform that allows publishers, institutions, training companies and corporate organizations to create-publish-
About Brandon Hall Group, Inc. The most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry, we conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence through Content, Collaboration.
