Tapp Me Kicks off Corporate Business Service Segment

-- Visakhapatnam, February 28, 2017: Tapp Me, a Gurugram-based startup, after successfully making an endeavor by offering outstanding services in skilled labour arena in Vizag (Visakhapatnam)households has now expanded its services to the corporate clients.With an aim to contribute majorly to the Skill India campaign instigated by the Indian Govt., Tapp Me is leaving no stone unturned for the upliftment of the skilled labour in the country. The brand is rigorously working to change the unorganized sector of Repair and Maintenance industry into an organized and reputable one; inspired by the idea of designing a system, which is not just only a 'One Stop Solution' but also a Revolutionary & Viable model for skilled workers, providing a holistic platform for them to grow.While elaborating about the endeavour Mr. Snehanshu Gandhi co-founder, tappme.com, says, "The struggle for business organisations to find Professional & Quality services under one roof, and for skilled technicians to find sufficient earnings has always been there. Tapp Me, with an intent to bridge this gap developed a platform where corporate clients would get satisfactory services with no hassle and the Technicians would get regular work. Being a client focused organisation, we have tried to leverage Technology for our corporate clients by providing structured planning, smoother execution with the help of special Services Engineers, real time tracking through dashboard, ensuring transparency through regular reporting, and 24*7 Customer Support via multiple channels."Mr. Gandhi further states, "This single venture has proved a milestone to tap a market possessing a huge potential. Our main aim is to empower skilled work force in the country under a single roof and it is indeed great to witness that the segment is gradually rising in the country. We are trying all the efforts to change the daily wage mode of skilled jobs and make it a collared job with assured monthly earnings promise for better income source, financial security and profitable future of the technicians."We have designed this platform for the betterment of the skilled technicians in the country. Through Tapp Me they can easily offer their services to the clients and can earn good amount of money with monthly payment security. It is also a great platform for the clients as they get best services at economical prices without compromising on security and risks." concludes Mr. Gandhi.www.tappme.com is there to addresses all the challenges by providing a one stop solution for maintenance services through technology intervention (addressing the access & safety issues) and skill development of the technicians (addressing the quality and standardization issues). It is worth mentioning here that the home services business in India is a $15B to $100B opportunity depending on what all services are considered under this. Most of the companies working in this space are majorly focusing on Tier-1 cities whereas Tier 2 cities hold a bigger opportunity in the arena.