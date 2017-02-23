Agricultural Products Global Industry Almanac_2016 and Market Analysis

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global agricultural products market

--Agricultural Products Global Industry Almanac_2016 is a comprehensive study outlaying the current market scenario, future prospective and detailed industry insights of Agricultural Products market globally. The study pegs that the global agricultural products market is expected to generate total revenues of $2,213.2bn in 2015, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9% between 2011 and 2015.According to Marketline, Asia-Pacific and US markets will grow with compound annual rates of change (CARCs) of 1.1% and -4.3% respectively, over the same period, to reach respective values of $1,421.0bn and $171.9bn in 2015. Further it provides, detailed industry analysis with help of Five Force Model at overall regional level and for 25 countries globally, analyzed within this report.Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global agricultural products marketUse the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global agricultural products marketLeading company profiles reveal details of key agricultural products market players' global operations and financial performanceGlobal Agricultural Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2011-15, and forecast to 2020). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.What was the size of the global agricultural products market by value in 2015?What will be the size of the global agricultural products market in 2020?What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global agricultural products market?How has the market performed over the last five years?What are the main segments that make up the global agricultural products market?The global agricultural products market is expected to generate total revenues of $2,213.2bn in 2015, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9% between 2011 and 2015.Market production volume is forecast to increase with a CAGR of 1.8% between 2011-2015, to reach a total of 7,439.6 million tonnes in 2015.The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.1% for the five-year period 2015 - 2020, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $2,573.4bn by the end of 2020.EXECUTIVE SUMMARYMarket valueMarket value forecastIntroductionDefinitionsGlobal Agricultural ProductsAgricultural Products in Asia-PacificAgricultural Products in EuropeAgricultural Products in FranceAgricultural Products in GermanyAgricultural Products in AustraliaAgricultural Products in BrazilAgricultural Products in ChinaAgricultural Products in IndiaAgricultural Products in IndonesiaAgricultural Products in ItalyAgricultural Products in Japan …Appendix