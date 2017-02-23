News By Tag
Yahoo Contact Number – Find Unread Mails in Yahoo Mail
With yahoo it is possible to mark a read mail as unread to read in future. Yahoo! Mail highlights unread mail in a way that it does not even highlight flagged messages.
Mark a mail unread in inbox: Unread mail is easy to identify and it makes you release that this unread messages need your attention in future. You can mark mail as unread & to change an email's status as unread follow this method:
• Go to your mail
• Here open the message in the preview pane or check it in the message list
• Now hit Shift-K or select the option for Mark as unread in the toolbar.
To find unread mails in yahoo inbox: With yahoo it is possible to display all the unread mails at one place whether it is located anywhere. Once you get it display at one place you can read them altogether. To find all unread messages in yahoo mail follow this process:
• Enter your mail.
• Click to choose smart View in yahoo mail folders
• Now click the unread folder under the smart view.
• Now with the search field of the advanced search option of yahoo click unread option to search inside all folders of the mail to display unread mail.
Once you get display all the unread mails in your inbox you can manage and read them further. It is easy to manage mails in yahoo inbox but for help to the same call Yahoo Support Contact Number
