Significance of software companies in the augmentation of steel city Durgapur

Durgapur has seen a rapid growth of the software companies within a decade. This has actually enriched the city economically & socially and has transformed into a smart city too.

• Durgapur - West Bengal - India DURGAPUR, India - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Durgapur is a vast city majorly known for the heavy industries. For decades, it has been known as the industrial belt of the South Bengal. Most of the people here are migrated from somewhere else in order to meet their end's meet by working in one of the industries.



But the scenario has changed and the people are also getting advanced. Today, most of the youngsters are graduated in software technologies and are looking for more opportunities in computer science rather than the hardware techniques. This has given birth to a list of software companies in Durgapur where the young talents can optimize their skills & progress their career.



But a few decades ago, the scenario was different. There were few software companies operating on the ground level and providing fewer opportunities which compelled the skilled youth to go outside their hometown. This was actually deteriorating the economic condition of the city as most of the people were migrating outside for getting a job. It was also affecting the social condition of Durgapur as the talented youth was not finding any interest in staying in Durgapur.



But nowadays, finding a software company in almost every alley is not a rare thing. Most of these growing software companies afford the latest infrastructure and technologies and hire the freshers as well as the experienced persons. Today, the list of software companies in Durgapuris so long that the youth find their interest in staying in their hometown. Most of these companies pick up the freshers from the institutions through campassing and provide them direct placement in their organization. This has enhanced the employment in Durgapur, which has augmented the city to become smarter within decades.



