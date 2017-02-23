The aura Spring/Summer Collection 2017 has Indoors and Outdoors Covered

This season, aura not only continues to set the standard inside the home, it debuts an inspirational outdoor furniture range to match. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – March 2017

-- Aura, the ultimate KSA destination in affordable home fashion is pleased to announce the launch of its spring/summer collection inspired by the very latest international designs and trends. This season, aura has widened its scope to include outdoor furniture for the very first time with brand new and exciting designs.Forest inspired greens together with reclaimed wood and rattan give a 'back to nature' feeling at home this season with the new Folio of sofas, chairs, tables, and storage solutions.The Zephyr for spring and summer is epitomized by delicate, soft teals on neutral bases, offset beautifully by silver textured metallic pieces and lavender accents. Innovative floor seating solutions will also be introduced to the collection by way of new color floor seat cushions.Beige fabrics and gold finishes are the hallmark of this season's Modern Classic collection which has received a glamorous and sophisticated makeover in the bedroom, dining room, and living room.Navy, cream, and beige textiles are the signature of this season's Oriental collection with bold textures and patterns that add drama to any room set. This collection can also blend effortlessly with pieces from the aura Monochrome collection.And, for the very first time, aura is heading outside with the launch of a sensational new outdoor furniture collection. The debut collection boasts an impressive modern aesthetic with clean, lines in neutral colors that offers stylish functionality and durability.The collections are currently on display and available to purchase in aura retail stores in Riyadh and Jeddah.ENDaura is an independent home fashion brand based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with retail stores in Panorama Mall, Riyadh and Red Sea Mall, Jeddah. The company offers affordable aura-branded furniture and home accessories to individuals looking for a distinct style that blends the best of the West and the Middle East. In line with aura's plans to expand its operations to the rest of the MENA region, the company will soon be launching an e-commerce initiative to allow online access to aura collections to its customers.