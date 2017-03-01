News By Tag
Digi5 Studios Launched Some more Professional Photo Retouching Services
you are an E-Commerce company, a professional photographer, media agency or just enthusiastic parents who love taking photos of your little ones, our company has the right services to suit your Photo Retouching services requirement.
Family Photo Editing and Cropping
Our Professional Photo touch up services aims at improving visual allure of the photographed people by using various Color corrections, brightness adjustment, changing the background or removing a body, Color correction, white balance, exposure, brightness, and contrast adjustment. Our professional teams utilize an assortment of editing programs such as Photoshop and Light Room. Equipped with sophisticated Photo Retouching techniques, our team will turn even the most mundane of photos into a pleasant memento.
Professional Portrait Editing
Portrait photo retouching involves editing of images using Adobe Photoshop or various other programs. The main objective is to enhance the look of a person who is photographed by removing skin blemishes or fixing photography drawbacks such as red eyes, absence of contrast, low brightness, and inappropriate white balance. In the sphere of portrait editing our team to turns ordinary shots into photo masterpieces by using techniques such as skin retouching, virtual make up, wrinkles remover, teeth whitening, background removal services, hair, lips and eye color correction etc.
Our portrait Photo Retouching specialists spend sleepless nights in order to do portrait touch up to enhance photo makeup, facial reshaping, make-up correction, eyes or hair Color change, teeth whitening, double chin removal, Color correction etc. Our team is open to new photo retouching techniques and options to edit photos. Every time our staff is eager to learn something new in order to for to satisfy the needs of our clients.
Photo restoration
Our photo editing team has made us very successful when it comes to online image repairs. We have one of the most skilled teams of modern photo manipulators. Our editors have unmatched mastery in a wide range of photo retouching techniques, photo manipulations and restorations. Our photo repair services restore your damaged photos enabling people to admire the beauty of not only contemporary photography but also of pictures that were taken decades before.
Faded photo restoration techniques applied by our photo retouch specialist improve picture quality techniques which help to get rid of bad quality picture and visible flaws. Our experts in faded photo restoration work with both printed examples and scanned ones in case their quality is satisfactory. Our specialists will paint in shadows and highlights to raise the contrast in the picture and to separate the backdrop from the foreground. To repair damaged photos we use other retouching programs together with programs like Adobe Photoshop, Raw Therapy etc to restore corrupted photos, scratches, and other signs of vivid age from a photograph.
Photo Montage and Manipulation
Our photo montage division offers various kinds of photo retouching services and it is equipped with a team that provides high-quality photo manipulation services. Our Services range from the head shot retouching to toddlers photo retouching. Our highly proficient photo montage specialists perform Color correction, background removal, photo collage, old photo restoration services, and jewellery retouching and product photo retouching services which are in vogue nowadays.
Our specialists performs various forms of photo manipulation such as face or background changing, and finishing with complex environment, object modification, digital drawing and photo collage. You will never have to worry anymore about the unwanted details like strangers or animals that ruin the whole the mood of your photo shot because our specialists will take care of that.
Professional Wedding Photo Retouching Services
The work of a wedding photographer is tasking. Our team provides services for retouching wedding photos such as culling, Color correction, portrait retouching, background editing, and album design
Our prolific team is able process large amounts of wedding photos within a quick turnaround while still guarantying top quality. This means as a photographer you will be able to take many new wedding shootings without worrying about your turn around time and the quality of your work since our team has got you covered.
Jewellery Photo Retouching Services
This involves modification of the photographs with special image editing software such as Photoshop or Light Room to enhance the quality, sharpness and overall impression of a jewellery photograph. Therefore your jewellery will more appealing by exploring the effects of light and Color, making stones brighter, removing spots or scratches.
Product Retouching Services
Our team has specialists who process E-Commerce photographs, which includes adding new details or touches to images for correction or improvement to make the photos more appealing so that customers want to buy your products at first glance. Our team produces appealing photos of products by retouching your photos relating to food photography, advertising photography, fashion photography and everything that is connected with product sales and purchasing
Besides offering you a wide range of services to meet your Photo Retouching services requirements, our company boasts of a short turnover time without compromising on the quality of service offered.
