Building-to-Building and other Wireless Solutions as supplied by Staveley Communications

 
 
MANCHESTER, England - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Staveley Communications is a leading supplier of telephone systems across Europe and in the UK. Did you also know however that we supply wireless solutions? Working with world-class vendors such as Siklu, Ubiquiti and Ruckus to supply businesses with fibre-like Internet with speeds of up to 2gbps.

From Siklu's EtherHaul range which is perfect for rural and remote locations with its extended reach, to Ubiquiti's Air Fibre 24, which  can operate in license-free 24GHz frequencies worldwide and can be deployed almost anywhere according to the needs of the user. The AirFibre itself, with its cost-effective LoS and NLoS units is the ideal to replace expensive fixed lines and eliminated losses in radio frequency with its robust link budget and higher transmit power efficiency.

Our 'Guest Wi-Fi' solutions are focused on providing valuable insights regarding your audience. These are designed to identify clients who visit your premise to ensure the provision of accurate and precise retail analytics. Ruckus wireless systems offer extensive support to enhance the functionality and management of indoor Wi-Fi, within your premise.

There is also the option of Ruckus' Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solutions which make it convenient for both users and the administrators to manage multiple devices in a wireless network by delivering industry-leading technology. These solutions come integrated with this technology which makes them easy to implement and configure. Ruckus Bring Your Own Device solutions are also low maintenance, allowing users to sign their devices up to a network independently.

Whether you're in an office of just a few people as a new startup business or are simply looking to expand and take your Internet connection to the next level with superfast speeds, Staveley Communications has something for everyone across a broad pricing spectrum. Installing a successful wireless infrastructure involves many facets; from the initial project meeting through to commissioning and sign off, we will offer some or all of our specialization services.

Staveley Communications is a leading provider of telephone systems and wireless solutions for businesses based in the UK and Europe, with over 18 years' experience in the industry. Supplying leading systems from such as Avaya, Splicecom, 3CX, freeSwitch, as well as Siklu, Ruckus and Ubiquiti.

For more information, please visit http://www.staveleycommunications.co.uk/ or Call us on 0845 075 8880 to discuss the right solution for your business.

Staveley Communications Ltd
***@staveleycom.com
