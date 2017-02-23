Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr delivers keynote speech at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Smart Dubai Director General talked about basic techniques and innovations to be used in the smart cities of the future

-- UAE, March 1, 2017 - Her Excellency Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Director General, Smart Dubai Office, successfully delivered a keynote speech at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. In her talk, Dr. Bishr spoke about the basic techniques and innovations that can be utilized in the future of smart cities. Speaking at the Ministerial program held on the sidelines of the congress, she urged that no time should be wasted in the use of modern technology, especially for efforts directed towards the transformation process of becoming a smart city.Dr. Bishr said, "We are now utilizing many forms of technology and innovation in the efforts to transform Dubai into a smart city. These include the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and cognitive computing systems. In fact, we have seen notable breakthroughs like the creation of the 'Dubai Data Establishment,' which is a key step made in the move to disseminate and exchange essential data in Dubai. Another development is the recent implementation of the 'Dubai Data Law'--a legislative step in defining the nature of data, how to deal with it and the requirements, standards and controls needed in handling it. Lastly, we have also partnered with UAE telco company Du in setting up the 'Smart Dubai Platform,' which will serve as the central operational system for the city as it allows smooth access to the city services and data for all individuals and public and private entities."H.E. added: "We must continue to think as leaders of the city, fully committed in the continuous work on innovation and creativity, which is needed in the designing and development of new systems that can elevate the quality of living in the emirate, while also attracting more economic opportunities as well. Last year, we successfully launched the 'Dubai Blockchain' strategy, which aims to make the Dubai Government paperless by shifting all transactions to an online encrypted database by 2020. The move is aimed towards achieving a high degree of efficiency and sustainability across all government departments. Investments made in digital trading technology in the next few years will position Dubai as a creative model to be followed by other cities in the world, particularly in the paperless transaction segment"."We work in Dubai to employ modern technology in partnership with all government and private sectors, who have likewise affirmed their commitment to adopt the latest technological innovations to make the city services more accessible, faster and convenient to use by all citizens, residents and visitors. Our unique partnership between the public and private sector and with IBM has led to the launch of 'Saad service,' which uses the transformative power of the cognitive computing system to interpret content, solve problems, interpretation, evaluation and learning thanks to data analysis in real time. This new service has been designed to answer questions and queries about business licensing and registration processes and has contributed to the efforts to attract more local and foreign entrepreneurs, business owners and investors who are interested in starting a business or establish a company in Dubai," concluded Dr. Bishr.In her closing statement, Dr. Bishr emphasized that technology is not the final goal. She shared that the move to achieve sustainable development;provide happiness for citizens, residents and visitors; and be one of the happiest cities in the world, are the main objectives that Smart Dubai seeks to gain, in cooperation with its partners from both the public and private segments and in compliance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.