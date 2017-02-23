 
News By Tag
* WebRTC Client Software
* WebRTC Client solution
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Arlington
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423


Ecosmob Announced To offer WebRTC Client Software for Diversified Industry Verticals

Ecosmob Technologies announced to offer the webRTC client software to different industry verticals. The company will be offering this solution to its local and international customers.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* WebRTC Client Software
* WebRTC Client solution

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Arlington - Texas - US

ARLINGTON, Texas - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company has been catering the custom need of its customers for more than 9 years. The main serving area of Ecosmob Technologies is VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol). The company has been offering different services and solutions in various VoIP technologies. Recently, the spokesperson of the company announced to offer the WebRTC client solution to diversified industry verticals.

"WebRTC is a technology which supports real time and remote communication with browser to browser calling facility. The WebRTC client solution is a solution developed on top of WebRTC technology to utilize this real time remote communication mechanism.", shared spokesperson of the company.

Ecosmob Technologies has a team of experienced webRTC developers who offers custom development of stated WebRTC client solution with custom features. The company will be offering this solution to a wide range of industry verticals, including:

• Business listing directory
• IT companies
• eCommerce business
• Recruitment agency
• Call center
• Customer support center
• Bank
• Insurance agencies
• And many more

The webRTC client solution is a very generic solution which can be used by any industry vertical. Each company can gain equal and many benefits using this solution. Below is the list of key benefits one may gain using this WebRTC client software:

• Provide real time communication to customers
• Provide consolidated communication tool for staff members
• Gain brand benefits
• Increase productivity
• Increase customer satisfaction
• Increase customer retention ratio
• Increase ROI (Return over Investment)
• And many more

The WebRTC client solution comes with different communication and collaboration features including:

• Audio call
• Video call
• Instant Message (Chat)
• Screen share
• File share
• Image share
• Conference

"As we all know the competition in any industry is fierce. Each business owner has to understand that they need to implement new tools and technologies in their day to day business model to stay ahead of this competition. The WebRTC client solution (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/webrtcclientsoftware) is one of as such solutions which can benefit any business by providing simple to advanced communication features. The beauty of this solution is that it provides real time communication. It means a business can address the concerns and queries of its customers in real time. This means the maximum possible customer satisfaction ration can be earned here. Moreover, this solution offers remote communication. It means your staff can communicate even when they are on their business trips with the team members sitting in the office. As you can see, this furnishes uninterruptable collaboration among team members. This benefits a company with the increased productivity. Both of these will empower the company with an amazing communication platform.", stated spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The company offers stated WebRTC client software as per the need of the specific industry vertical so they can impart maximum benefits from this solution. If you are interested to know more about how this WebRTC client solution can benefit your business, visit https://www.freeswitchservice.com/webrtcclientsoftware

Contact
FreeSWITCH Service Provider Company
***@ecosmob.com
End
Source:FreeSWITCH Service Provider Company
Email:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
Tags:WebRTC Client Software, WebRTC Client solution
Industry:Telecom
Location:Arlington - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FreeSWITCH Service News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share