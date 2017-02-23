News By Tag
Ecosmob Announced To offer WebRTC Client Software for Diversified Industry Verticals
Ecosmob Technologies announced to offer the webRTC client software to different industry verticals. The company will be offering this solution to its local and international customers.
"WebRTC is a technology which supports real time and remote communication with browser to browser calling facility. The WebRTC client solution is a solution developed on top of WebRTC technology to utilize this real time remote communication mechanism.", shared spokesperson of the company.
Ecosmob Technologies has a team of experienced webRTC developers who offers custom development of stated WebRTC client solution with custom features. The company will be offering this solution to a wide range of industry verticals, including:
• Business listing directory
• IT companies
• eCommerce business
• Recruitment agency
• Call center
• Customer support center
• Bank
• Insurance agencies
• And many more
The webRTC client solution is a very generic solution which can be used by any industry vertical. Each company can gain equal and many benefits using this solution. Below is the list of key benefits one may gain using this WebRTC client software:
• Provide real time communication to customers
• Provide consolidated communication tool for staff members
• Gain brand benefits
• Increase productivity
• Increase customer satisfaction
• Increase customer retention ratio
• Increase ROI (Return over Investment)
• And many more
The WebRTC client solution comes with different communication and collaboration features including:
• Audio call
• Video call
• Instant Message (Chat)
• Screen share
• File share
• Image share
• Conference
"As we all know the competition in any industry is fierce. Each business owner has to understand that they need to implement new tools and technologies in their day to day business model to stay ahead of this competition. The WebRTC client solution (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
The company offers stated WebRTC client software as per the need of the specific industry vertical so they can impart maximum benefits from this solution. If you are interested to know more about how this WebRTC client solution can benefit your business, visit https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
Contact
FreeSWITCH Service Provider Company
***@ecosmob.com
