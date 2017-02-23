News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MSN Tech Support Service For Email Setting Issues
Number of problem are there for which the users could avail assistance in which users could see the discussion over one of them that has been suggested through MSN tech support team:
How may it is possible to do the MSN email settings?
• It is first required to go in "Settings"
• Users may require to click over the option of "Mails, Contacts and calendars"
• Individuals may now click the option for "Add Account" which would be followed through selecting"Other"
• However users could choose the "Add mail account" option
• With the use of "New account" menu, there is need to enter the new email address and password
• It is now required to go for the option for "POP3" that is within the "Incoming mail server" and the other details also required to be given such as username, password including the hostname
• From there for the outgoing mail server, users need to do the same as given above
• Users may now click the "Save" button that would be followed through selecting email address which would appear next
• It is now required to select SMTP for the "Outgoing mail server"
• Users may now select the option for smtp.live.com that will be under the"Main server"
• Individuals may now click the button for "Done" and go for the previous screen
• It is now time to click over the "Advanced" button
• Along with that users should go over the previous screen
• For doing the test,users should try to send mails from the existing account
Get quick support from MSN technical support http://www.customerhelptech.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse