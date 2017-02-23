 
News By Tag
* Msn Support
* Msn Toll Free Number
* Msn Customer Service
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* California City
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423


MSN Tech Support Service For Email Setting Issues

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Msn Support
Msn Toll Free Number
Msn Customer Service

Industry:
Internet

Location:
California City - California - US

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Without any confusion one could say that communication through electronic media has changed the complete picture. Msn is the major one that has the contribution in it.Users could access it to complete different purpose as it is serving in different domains such as MSN portal,email application and messenger app.But as it is providing service in different forms there may be some problem that could bother users.For that users are required to do instant connection through the support team that is always ready to provide help.

Number of problem are there for which the users could avail assistance in which users could see the discussion over one of them that has been suggested through MSN tech support team:

How may it is possible to do the MSN email settings?

• It is first required to go in "Settings"
• Users may require to click over the option of "Mails, Contacts and calendars"
• Individuals may now click the option for "Add Account" which would be followed through selecting"Other"
• However users could choose the "Add mail account" option
• With the use of "New account" menu, there is need to enter the new email address and password
• It is now required to go for the option for "POP3" that is within the "Incoming mail server" and the other details also required to be given such as username, password including the hostname
• From there for the outgoing mail server, users need to do the same as given above
• Users may now click the "Save" button that would be followed through selecting email address which would appear next
• It is now required to select SMTP for the "Outgoing mail server"
• Users may now select the option for smtp.live.com that will be under the"Main server"
• Individuals may now click the button for "Done" and go for the previous screen
• It is now time to click over the "Advanced" button
• Along with that users should go over the previous screen
• For doing the test,users should try to send mails from the existing account

Get quick support from MSN technical support http://www.customerhelptech.com/msn-technical-support customer service team to avail remote or chat assistance on MSN email account seetings issues & configuration problems.Avail 24/7 support phone number for unlimited resolution from MSN experts.
End
Source:
Email:***@myteches.com Email Verified
Tags:Msn Support, Msn Toll Free Number, Msn Customer Service
Industry:Internet
Location:California City - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
customerhelptech PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share