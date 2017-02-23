News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kalpataru Immensa:an immense residential development of divinity and a modern-day lifestyle that wil
The real estate industry in Mumbai is booming today with plenty of residential as well as commercial projects happening throughout the city. Competition between real estate companies has elevated to a whole new level over the past couple of years.
Kalpataru Immensa is one of the latest residential developments by Kalpataru Group. Extended over 80 acres of beautiful land, this is another spectacular project by Kalpataru Group that is nothing short of magnificent. Consisting of 8 high-rise towers, this luxury development provides 1BHK, 2BHK as well as 3BHK apartments of different configurations. The apartment area sizes start at 687 sq. ft. and move up to an amazing 2023 sq. ft., providing plenty of beautiful space that one will never run short of.
Kalpataru Immensa Mumbai is filled with top-grade internal and amenities that are mind-blowing and truly admirable. The apartments are fully air conditioned, provide good cross-ventilation, natural lighting and contain well-spaced rooms, modular kitchens, premium doors and beautiful windows providing gorgeous landscape views, luxury furnishings and fittings, high-tech safety features and good privacy as the towers are not cramped up, but well-spaced from each other. The external amenities at this development offer total luxury, comfort and peace like no other. They include a gymnasium, kickboxing arena, indoor/outdoor sports facilities and a play-zone for kids, clubhouse, swimming pool, meditation centre, sky community areas and parks, multipurpose hall, fancy landscape garden, wide open space where you can just feel freedom, strategic care parking facility and well-planned security.
Located at Kolshet Road in Thane, a beautiful part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Kalpataru Immensa Thane comes in close proximity to a number of places like schools, colleges, malls, shopping centres, supermarkets, grocery stores, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, medical centres, hospitals, banks, ATMs, highways, all kinds of public transport and so much more. This development offers luxury with comfort and convenience each and every day.
Kalpataru Immensa Price starts at a price of Rs. 62 Lakhs - and goes up to Rs.1.98 Crs., this fabulous development offers high-end apartments at super-affordable prices and there is no doubt about that. A simple comparison between this beautiful projectand other development make it a sure winner. There are a number of payment plans that one can easily choose from, along with a number of home loan facilities that are available. Kalpataru Immensa makes purchase a luxury apartment simple and hassle-free.
For more information
Call: (+91) 9953592848
Visit: http://www.kalpataruimmensamumbai.com/
Contact
(+91) 9953592848
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse