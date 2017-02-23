Comba Telecom Drives Vision for Smart Cities at Mobile World Congress

Wireless Solutions Provider to Showcase Innovations Designed for IoT at 2017 Edition of World's Largest Mobile Tradeshow

--, a global leading wireless solutions provider, is participating at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2. Tying in with this year's event theme 'The Next Element', Comba Telecom will be showcasing, for the first time, its innovations elemental to smart city development.A number of countries in the Middle East in particular are embarking on a drive to create smart cities, with the region's government entities investing heavily in the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. Leading the charge in the region are the UAE and Saudi Arabia, in which spending on smart city IoT use cases is expected to grow 19.3% annually until 2019. Operators and providers in these countries are already taking note of the innovations needed in IoT solutions to facilitate a capable and efficient smart city communication infrastructure.Dr. Hazim Al-Rawi, Comba's General Manager for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, said, "Policymakers in the Middle East and beyond are increasingly turning to smart city initiatives to boost the quality of life for its citizens, and are growing increasingly aware of the significance of IoT technologies that can support this connected future. At Comba Telecom, we are committed to delivering innovative IoT solutions, the power of which can be harnessed to build the smart cities of tomorrow."At Mobile World Congress 2017, Comba Telecom will be presenting its latest solutions for smart city development. These include:Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X)Comba Telecom's V2X demo system architecture relies on virtualized mobile edge computing (MEC) platforms to achieve low latency vehicle monitoring and facilitate road safety. The LTE small cells and in-car gateways are used to connect emulated vehicle control systems wirelessly, and facilitate the transmission of real-time alarms and driving suggestions to the vehicles. The demonstration, developed in collaboration with Comba's R&D partner, will feature a real use case, which highlights the significance of V2X technologies in smart mobility and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).Video Orchestration / Live StreamingBy tapping video orchestration over MEC platforms, the solution enables video streams to be locally stored, processed and delivered directly to users' mobile devices with close to zero latency, as the video streams do not require backhaul to core networks. Video feeds will be placed at different parts of the booth to allow users to tailor their views according to their needs. This simulates a real use case, whereby users can choose their preferred viewing angle from the many video cameras located within the stadium's vicinity during live sporting events. By enabling tailored viewing, event planners can enrich the fan experience and introduce new services.Location TrackingLocation Tracking solution uses Wi-Fi to monitor the movements of individuals indoors, providing enterprises with deeper insight into customer behaviors that can be used to enhance existing services. At the booth, visitors can see first-hand the device distribution and heat map analysis generated by the Location Tracking solution.Facial RecognitionLeveraging cutting-edge facial tracking and recognition technology, Comba Telecom and its partner introduce a new facial recognition solution that offers customer traffic flow monitoring capability based on facial analytics. It is specially designed for shopping malls and conferences, providing analytics about customer traffic, customer demographics, and potential and target customer visit notifications, so that organizations can make data-driven business decisions.Comba Telecom will continue to deliver innovative IoT technologies that empower service providers, enabling them to better address the increasing connectivity requirements of enterprises and emerging consumer experiences – from process automation systems to augmented reality – and ultimately pave the way for the development of smart cities.Visit Comba Telecom at booth 5A31, Fira Gran Via, during Mobile World Congress 2017 to learn more about its industry leading wireless solutions.