News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Route 9 Mitsubishi in Freehold New Jersey To Honor March National Women's History Month
The fastest growing dealership in America Route 9 Mitsubishi in Freehold NJ is going to celebrate the March National Women's History Month.
"About half of our staff at Route 9 Mitsubishi consists of women that are ready to serve other women in car buying transaction including our guest relations manager, service cashier and office staff" said Vanessa Gouvouniotis, the managing partner of the dealership. The family owned dealership has also taken the time to train the sales and service staff in improved customer service skills so that Route 9 Mitsubishi of Freehold, NJ offers unmatched customer treatment in the entire state of New Jersey. The dealership has been in business less than half a year and already making a mark by becoming the fastest growing Mitsubishi dealership in America.
The founder and President of Route 9 Mitsubishi, Nick Gouvouniotis said "I am so proud of being able to do this with my wife because this is a very important issue that most dealers fail to focus on. We welcome the opportunity to give car buyers an overall better experience. As a new business in the area it is important to be a part of the National Women's History Month in March and do something that makes a difference."
Route 9 Mitsubishi offers 0% financing on service repairs so that repair can be done right the first time without having to worry about coming out of pocket for potentially huge costs. The dealership also offers a lifetime warranty on select vehicle purchases. The National Women's History Month celebration is just one of the few celebrations that Route 9 Mitsubishi of Freehold, NJ will offering as part of their March Madness sales event. "We are working on creating different opportunities to serve our customers," says Evelyn De-Oliveira, guest relations' director at Route 9 Mitsubishi.
The goal for Route 9 Mitsubishi is to become the known leader for the unique customer experience that car shoppers should expect from their car dealer. "Throughout the month of March Route 9 Mitsubishi will offer daily and weekly specials. Customers are encouraged to contact us for sales and service" says Vanessa Gouvouniotis. She added that "I want women to feel confident when they go car shopping which is why I want to be involved in this movement personally."
Media Contact
Stan Sher / Auto Ad Builder
7329258362
***@dealeretraining.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse