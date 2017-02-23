 
Route 9 Mitsubishi in Freehold New Jersey To Honor March National Women's History Month

The fastest growing dealership in America Route 9 Mitsubishi in Freehold NJ is going to celebrate the March National Women's History Month.
 
 
FREEHOLD, N.J. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The automotive industry has been evolving as studies have been claiming that women have a higher influence in car buying decision now than ever before. According to a 2015 article on NPR.org, "When it comes to buying a set of wheels, figures show women play a leading role in 85 percent of auto purchases." Route 9 Mitsubishi of Freehold, NJ recognizes that so they have done a tremendous job of employing women in key position. Vanessa Gouvouniotis is co-owner of the dealership and has decided to take the initiative of helping women not only get the best car deal but also get a great experience with purchasing or leasing their next vehicle.

"About half of our staff at Route 9 Mitsubishi consists of women that are ready to serve other women in car buying transaction including our guest relations manager, service cashier and office staff" said Vanessa Gouvouniotis, the managing partner of the dealership. The family owned dealership has also taken the time to train the sales and service staff in improved customer service skills so that Route 9 Mitsubishi of Freehold, NJ offers unmatched customer treatment in the entire state of New Jersey. The dealership has been in business less than half a year and already making a mark by becoming the fastest growing Mitsubishi dealership in America.

The founder and President of Route 9 Mitsubishi, Nick Gouvouniotis said "I am so proud of being able to do this with my wife because this is a very important issue that most dealers fail to focus on. We welcome the opportunity to give car buyers an overall better experience. As a new business in the area it is important to be a part of the National Women's History Month in March and do something that makes a difference." As a nineteen year veteran in the automotive retail space Nick has learned a lot about customer service and creating a brand that will keep customers coming back repeatedly for sales and service.

Route 9 Mitsubishi offers 0% financing on service repairs so that repair can be done right the first time without having to worry about coming out of pocket for potentially huge costs. The dealership also offers a lifetime warranty on select vehicle purchases. The National Women's History Month celebration is just one of the few celebrations that Route 9 Mitsubishi of Freehold, NJ will offering as part of their March Madness sales event. "We are working on creating different opportunities to serve our customers," says Evelyn De-Oliveira, guest relations' director at Route 9 Mitsubishi.

  The goal for Route 9 Mitsubishi is to become the known leader for the unique customer experience that car shoppers should expect from their car dealer. "Throughout the month of March Route 9 Mitsubishi will offer daily and weekly specials. Customers are encouraged to contact us for sales and service" says Vanessa Gouvouniotis. She added that "I want women to feel confident when they go car shopping which is why I want to be involved in this movement personally."  Route 9 Mitsubishi is located at 4020 Route 9 South in Freehold, NJ. The website for the dealership is http://www.route9mitsubishi.com/

Source:Route 9 Mitsubishi
