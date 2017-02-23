 
Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza Innovative Styled Complex

The real estate group Galaxy launched a new commercial project Galaxy Blue Sapphire with world class design and architecture.
 
 
NOIDA, India - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The real estate group Galaxy launched a new commercial project Galaxy Blue Sapphire with world class design and architecture. The builders have installed features from all around the world to provide a truly international standard to the venue. These features make this a unique and vibrant project unlike any other in the area. The project offers high end specifications, amenities and world class facilities making it a grand place to be at.

Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza is built with innovative techniques that would make this place adept to the modern and luxurious lifestyle of the contemporary world we live in. it is a wonderful chance for investors and retailers for the place is strategically located which ensures great returns. The offices spaces are immaculately designed keeping in mind the needs of the businessmen with adequate space and lighting. Corporate houses have the perfect place to set up their offices with a class apart ambience.

Along with business houses the Galaxy Blue Sapphire also holds options for rejuvenation such as a gym with the latest modern equipments, spa, salon, multiplex, gaming center and kids entertainment zone. It also has a food court with all the famous restaurants and food chains to cater to all your taste buds. 24 hours security system has been put into place for the safety of the customers and the clients as it is of utmost importance to the developers. The area also has Wi-Fi and intercom facilities.

Galaxy Blue Sapphire is a wonderful Commercial project of Galaxy Group. It is offering commercial spaces for business purposes. Located in Greater Noida West, the 18 mtr wide road Galaxy Blue Sapphire is easily accessible with convenient transportation facilities. The Noida City Center metro station is located just 5 kms from the site and the Faridabad Ghaziabad Noida expressway, DND flyover and Kalindi Kunj are just 11 kms from the Arcade. Connectivity to NH24 also makes it within reach from major destinations from Delhi and NCR.

Visit for more details

http://www.galaxybluessapphire.com/

Source:Galaxy Group
