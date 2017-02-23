 
News By Tag
* Antique Glass Paperweight
* Art Paperweight Auction
* Online Art Gallery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423

Last Week For Initial Bidding For Your Paperweight

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Antique Glass Paperweight
Art Paperweight Auction
Online Art Gallery

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The winter 2017 paperweight auction is now open for bidding... But not for too much longer! the last day for initial bids is monday march 6th, if you want to get in this week would be a great time to do so!

Posted to our website is a roundup of a few highlights from the ongoing auction. There are some special examples and common theme's in this sale that are worth paying special attention, if you would like to read the post click over to our blog (http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001itpdlsoh3dudmyqrgfp0fcqmqsydqbdtwvtgau5lo2jbit8ocxhidisjasusdbvzoggyzgvqdogqn4qdifseu5d5lwfg0xd2rxmzpdsl1nfvqwuumtc2sw-xbtg0fny6_wooz_aosjtomazecwprg11pukxsyigysbnwi340cuzpghho57vvtse9jrkvuazg0hyjihjvmdsu5qkpqnp7zpooxzfm06mdklffgvvd0o6v89jkt0uihzvsbptktei_qscqmeroeunfvz9yp_cfvodfckny0dvossxkfq9bng_ht27zvbbc37duu4wenicu_oygqiyux42wnbh_ov51fenig2q0mtwri3xx9kjqaxeavjvtm3yjqk5_hyzna7pbonhiytdqbqq=&c=bw7ckfcupgore_gro8ferk5h7tmi5ybdzkaak_z5gx-syr3tds7a0q==&ch=sklcak6qmuabaxjj5w2elpe7pyargr6sijq_znkeaov8odjj7x1sma==)

To begin placing bids please click on the catalog below or follow this link to the auction (http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001itpdlsoh3dudmyqrgfp0fcqmqs...)

If you would like to receive a printed price guide, follow this link to get your catalog

As always, we appreciate your interest and support throughout the year. We love to hear from you and hope you will contact us if you need our assistance during the auction.

L. H. Selman ltd., a name that has been synonymous with the finest antique and contemporary paperweights for over 40 years. As the country's premier dealer in fine art glass paperweights, our mission is to promote the very best by exhibiting and selling through our gallery and at auction the finest examples made in centuries past, and by nurturing new talent emerging from contemporary independent studios.

All the best to you and yours. Good luck in the auction and happy bidding!

Contact
L H Selman
***@selman.com
End
Source:The Glass Gallery
Email:***@selman.com
Tags:Antique Glass Paperweight, Art Paperweight Auction, Online Art Gallery
Industry:Arts
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L. H. Selman Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share