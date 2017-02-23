LPU Agriculture Department organized Spring Flower Show

•Competition was open to individuals; amateurs; government, semi government, private institutions, organizations and nurseries

-- The School of Agriculture of Lovely Professional University (LPU) organized two-day 'Spring Flower Show & Competition 2017' at LPU Campus. Competition was made open to individuals;amateurs; government, semi government, private institutions, organizations and nurseries. During 2 days of the show, 300+ floral & plant variety under 97 sections of 9 categories including 'Flower Arrangements, Cut Flowers, Flower-Ornaments, Flowers grown in Pots, Bonsai, Landscape, Plant as Gift, Cacti & Succulents' were presented. Flower ornaments' competition, for Button Holes, Flower Bouquet, Garlands, Bracelets (Gajra), Ear Rings, Hair Rings (Vanie) and more, was much liked by women onlookers as well as participants. Huge trees like Pipal, Neem, Banyan were also seen preserved in miniature forms in very small pots in their exact forms by planting their age old grown overhead roots.Congratulating all students and staff members of the agriculture department, thanking elite guests and participants, LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal shared: "I want to admit that the School of Agriculture is the most loving department as it provides food & energy not only for body but our soul also. We have provided huge area to the school for utilization of students to grow pulses, organic & fiber crops, hybrid plants, fruit and vegetables in modern hygienic ways. I have seen that LPU students and staff members are working tirelessly in raising wonderful crops and are also taking help of poly houses. I anticipate that in the forthcoming years our school of agriculture will certainly set unique benchmarks for other to follow."Judges for the massive and neck to neck competitions included renowned personalities from the allied fields like Former Head Floriculture & Landscaping Department of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, Dr JS Arora; Managing Director Biocarve Seeds' Exporters, Patiala, Dr Allah Rang; and, Landscape Expert of Punjab Beautification Committee & Adviser to Punjab Tourism Development Corporation Dr SPS Dosanjh. Appreciating the diverse international level efforts made at LPU, Dr JS Arora shared: "LPU is running in parallel to top Universities in the US, UK and in other countries of the world. Praising one thing, say infrastructure, classrooms or labs, one will be devoid of appreciating the other in equivalence. LPU students are lucky to have global platforms at their campus itself in one or the other form. I am indeed delighted to see the massive participation in this competition of huge variety."In fact, exuberant participation made by Deputy Directors of Horticulture Jalandhar Dr Satbir Singh, of Kapurthala Dr KS Sandhir, of Hoshiarpur Dr Naresh Kumar and their team members; Railway Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala, Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS Jalandhar), Technocare Nursery Ludhiana, Garden Boutique, APJ College of Arts and many other top institutions magnified the dimensions of the show and the competition.