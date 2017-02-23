 
News By Tag
* Travel Pay
* Payroll
* Taxable Travel Pay
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hillsboro
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423

Edupliance Webinar To Cover Best-Practices In Travel Pay for 2017

Learn the rules and regulations that must be followed while paying an employee's travel pay.
 
 
TravelPay
TravelPay
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Travel Pay
Payroll
Taxable Travel Pay

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Hillsboro - Oregon - US

Subject:
Events

HILLSBORO, Ore. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Edupliance announces webinar titled, "Travel Pay: Handling It Correctly" that aims to update attendees on the rules and regulations that must be followed while paying an employee for travel pay. The webinar goes LIVE on Tuesday, March 28, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, Eastern Time.

How to compensate employees for the hours spent traveling on business is becoming one of the major concerns of the payroll department today. Many recent changes in federal and state wage and hour rules as well as economic pressures on employers and employees alike can create a situation that can practically invite non-compliance lawsuits—especially if the travel time results in overtime being owed to the employee. This webinar discusses the rules and regulations that must be followed when paying an employee for travel pay, how it affects overtime calculations and what is required on the state level while also discussing the requirements for taxing travel expenses under IRS rules.

The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Vicki Lambert, CPP, who has over 35 years of hands-on experience in all facets of payroll functions as well as over 20 years as a trainer and author. Ms. Lambert has become the most sought-after and respected voice in the practice and management of payroll issues. She has conducted open market training seminars on payroll issues across the United States that have been attended by executives and professionals from some of the most prestigious firms in business today.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Travel pay requirements—What you must pay for and why
• Best practices for paying travel pay correctly
• Which employees have to be paid…and when
• Payroll Compliance and travel pay issues—keeping wage and hour claims at bay
• What to do when federal and state laws conflict and handling multiple state conflict issues
• How travel pay affects overtime calculations—travel pay differences for exempt and non-exempt employees
• Special circumstances that may require travel payment
• What are per diems
• When travel payments are taxable
• Accountable and non-accountable plans

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/travel-pay-handling-it...

About Edupliance

Edupliance is a online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit www.edupliance.com.

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com

Media Contact
Edupliance
8448101151
***@edupliance.com
End
Source:
Email:***@edupliance.com Email Verified
Tags:Travel Pay, Payroll, Taxable Travel Pay
Industry:Human resources
Location:Hillsboro - Oregon - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Edupliance PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share