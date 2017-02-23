News By Tag
Edupliance Webinar To Cover Best-Practices In Travel Pay for 2017
Learn the rules and regulations that must be followed while paying an employee's travel pay.
How to compensate employees for the hours spent traveling on business is becoming one of the major concerns of the payroll department today. Many recent changes in federal and state wage and hour rules as well as economic pressures on employers and employees alike can create a situation that can practically invite non-compliance lawsuits—especially if the travel time results in overtime being owed to the employee. This webinar discusses the rules and regulations that must be followed when paying an employee for travel pay, how it affects overtime calculations and what is required on the state level while also discussing the requirements for taxing travel expenses under IRS rules.
The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Vicki Lambert, CPP, who has over 35 years of hands-on experience in all facets of payroll functions as well as over 20 years as a trainer and author. Ms. Lambert has become the most sought-after and respected voice in the practice and management of payroll issues. She has conducted open market training seminars on payroll issues across the United States that have been attended by executives and professionals from some of the most prestigious firms in business today.
Webinar attendees will learn:
• Travel pay requirements—
• Best practices for paying travel pay correctly
• Which employees have to be paid…and when
• Payroll Compliance and travel pay issues—keeping wage and hour claims at bay
• What to do when federal and state laws conflict and handling multiple state conflict issues
• How travel pay affects overtime calculations—
• Special circumstances that may require travel payment
• What are per diems
• When travel payments are taxable
• Accountable and non-accountable plans
