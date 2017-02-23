 
TEGA CSR Initiatives Created New Destiny for Its Workers and Their Children

TEGA is the first corporate which has conducted various Development Programmes as its CSR Initiatives for its workers and their family.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- TEGA CSR Initiatives are directed towards the security of its workers. 37 years back, it was the only and first company which thought to plan something to ensure social security and of the workers and, at the same time, provide growth opportunities to them.

CSR Initiatives of TEGA

TEGA is the first company which showed that business exists due to the community. It was the only company in the past that was concerned with social status and academic background of its workers. The time when other companies did not emphasis on social responsibilities, TEGA took initiatives to improve educational background of its workers thereby enhancing their growth opportunities.

With the zeal to change social significance of environment, education, employability and health of the neglected class, TEGA undertook a few CSR Initiatives.

EDUCATION

Ø  Bhavishya Aasha – A program to give empowerment through holistic education. It does not only focus on giving degrees but ensuring children's future.

Ø  AHEAD – This is a model school with qualified teachers and high-end facilities for autistic and mentally challenged children.

Ø  Tega Industrial Technical School – This school was set up for those who entered the profession of workman for surviving and not by choice.

Ø  School for Civil Construction Workers' Children – TEGA CSR Initiative set up a school for the children of civil construction workers, who have little exposure to basic education.

HEALTH

Every year TEGA conducts Eye Camps together with Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre Kolkata to protect people against blindness and eye disease. It provides quality eye care, medical advice and preventive measures.

EMPLOYABILITY

TEGA is one of the few companies that have created job opportunities for people with its CSR and Market Aligned Skill Training. Besides other training, it provides computer training to youths to prepare them for the job market.

INTEGRATED VILLAGE DEVELOPMENT

TEGA was the first corporate to undertake integrated Village Development program for sustenance and development of villages.

CSR Initiatives of TEGA are no longer restricted to India. It has moved beyond Indian boundaries to South Africa where they conducted several development programmes on

èhealth and welfare

èeducation and

èenterprise development

Want to know more about these initiatives of TEGA group? Browse the section of "CSR" at www.tegaindustries.com.

About the Company

TEGA Industries Limited is a global leader in the production and designing of consumables for mining, mineral benefit and solid handling industry. The company intends to uphold ancient values with the use of advanced technology, powerful professionals and economically sound solutions. Today TEGA is known across the globe as one of the largest manufacturers of mill liners.

Contact Details

Address: 147, Block - G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,

New Alipore,

Kolkata - 700 053

Phone: 91 33 30019000 / 23963512 / 23963515

