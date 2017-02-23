News By Tag
TEGA CSR Initiatives Created New Destiny for Its Workers and Their Children
TEGA is the first corporate which has conducted various Development Programmes as its CSR Initiatives for its workers and their family.
CSR Initiatives of TEGA
TEGA is the first company which showed that business exists due to the community. It was the only company in the past that was concerned with social status and academic background of its workers. The time when other companies did not emphasis on social responsibilities, TEGA took initiatives to improve educational background of its workers thereby enhancing their growth opportunities.
With the zeal to change social significance of environment, education, employability and health of the neglected class, TEGA undertook a few CSR Initiatives.
EDUCATION
Ø Bhavishya Aasha – A program to give empowerment through holistic education. It does not only focus on giving degrees but ensuring children's future.
Ø AHEAD – This is a model school with qualified teachers and high-end facilities for autistic and mentally challenged children.
Ø Tega Industrial Technical School – This school was set up for those who entered the profession of workman for surviving and not by choice.
Ø School for Civil Construction Workers' Children – TEGA CSR Initiative set up a school for the children of civil construction workers, who have little exposure to basic education.
HEALTH
Every year TEGA conducts Eye Camps together with Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre Kolkata to protect people against blindness and eye disease. It provides quality eye care, medical advice and preventive measures.
EMPLOYABILITY
TEGA is one of the few companies that have created job opportunities for people with its CSR and Market Aligned Skill Training. Besides other training, it provides computer training to youths to prepare them for the job market.
INTEGRATED VILLAGE DEVELOPMENT
TEGA was the first corporate to undertake integrated Village Development program for sustenance and development of villages.
CSR Initiatives of TEGA are no longer restricted to India. It has moved beyond Indian boundaries to South Africa where they conducted several development programmes on
èhealth and welfare
èeducation and
èenterprise development
Want to know more about these initiatives of TEGA group? Browse the section of "CSR" at www.tegaindustries.com.
About the Company
TEGA Industries Limited is a global leader in the production and designing of consumables for mining, mineral benefit and solid handling industry. The company intends to uphold ancient values with the use of advanced technology, powerful professionals and economically sound solutions. Today TEGA is known across the globe as one of the largest manufacturers of mill liners.
