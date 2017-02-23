Global Power Transmission Components Market to reach $35bn by 2024

Power transmission components market participants include Siemens AG, Hitachi., Schneider Electric, Eaton, Emerson, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock, Toshiba, and ABB."

-- The reportPower Transmission Components Market Size By Product (Transformers, Circuit Breakers, Isolators, Insulators, Arrestors, Transmission Lines, Transmission Towers), By Voltage Level (132 kV, 220 kV, 440 kV, 660 kV, 765 kV & above), By Current Level (HVDC, HVAC), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Peru), Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016 – 2024by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Power Transmission Components Market size is poised to cross USD 35 billion by 2024.Rising investment towards expansion of existing grid infrastructure coupled with growing electricity demand from rural areas will stimulate the power transmission components market share over the forecast period. In 2015, the National Energy Administration of China had released the transmission grid construction and reform plan with the aim to invest USD 280 billion towards the upgradation of UHV, HV and MV transmission lines.Increasing adoption of renewable energy including solar, wind, biomass and small hydro will increase the demand for small grid networks, which will drive the positively power transmission components market. Countries including the U.S., UK, China, and India are making significant investments towards the development of microgrid structure to supply electricity across remote areas.Power transmission components market size from transmission towers segment is set to witness strong growth by 2024. Deployment of multi circuit tower structures by various developed countries including the U.S. and UK to carry long distances overhead lines will favor the business growth. Transformer is predicted to surpass USD 2 billion by 2024. Growing concern towards the upgradation of aging infrastructure will positively impact the business growth.HVDC is anticipate to reach over USD 7 billion by 2024. Growing investments towards the development of long distance EHV and UHV network on account of safe and reliable electricity will positively drive the power transmission components market share. However, high initial cost may hamper the industry growth.For Europe, France power transmission components market size for 2015 was valued over USD 700 million. Growing measures to reduce the frequent blackouts owing to grid failures will stimulate the business growth. In 2016, Government of France announced to build 150-mile undersea transmission network with the aim to provide reliable electricity supply.China power transmission components market size is anticipated to witness a substantial growth of over 8% over the forecast period. Government of China is inherently working with the private players to enhance the capability of existing grid infrastructure to cater the growing electricity demand. India is predicted to exceed USD 4 billion by 2024. Government of India has introduced numerous initiatives to integrate the state and central grid to achieve single tariff structure. Ongoing program including rural electrification will further complement the business landscape.Brazil power transmission components market size was valued over USD 1 billion in 2015. In 2016, Brazil's non-state-owned company CPFL Energia signed USD 13 billion strategic alliance with the State Grid Corp. of China.Key industry player includes Eaton, General Electric Company, Hitachi, ABB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Emerson, Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock, and Toshiba.Power transmission components market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD Million from 2013 to 2024, for the following segments:· Transformers· Circuit Breakers· Isolators· Insulators· Arrestors· Transmission lines· Transmission towers· HVAC· HVDC· 132 kV· 220 kV· 440 kV· 660 kV· 765 kV & AboveThe above information is provided on a regional and country basis for the following:· North Americao USo Canadao Mexico· Europeo UKo Franceo Germanyo RussiaString Inverter Market· Power Transformer Market