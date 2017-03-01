Discount on Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection System MarketValid upto 31 March 2017

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Discount on Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market". This Report obtain research based business decision and add weight to presentations and marketing material.

The Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Market is growing at a moderate rate over last five years on account of rising expenditure of pipeline companies on maintenance, continuous increase of environmental challenges and escalating role of government in empowering usage of leak detection measures to avoid water loss. During 2015-20, Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate on account of robust expansion plans of the new pipeline projects coupled with water treatment plants.Moreover, increase in number of pipelines with newly proposed plans of water transmission is further anticipated to boost the overall leak detection system market in the coming years.According to research report, "Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2015-2020) - By Technology (Equipment, Inspection), By Equipment (Acoustic, Non-Acoustic), By Type, By Location of Application, Cost Analysis", water pipeline leak detection system market globally is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 11.03% during 2015 - 2020. On the basis of Equipment, market is segmented into Leak detection systems and Leak inspection service methods. Among all the methods Acoustics market comprises of around 65.94% share of the overall market. America dominated the revenue contribution share in 2014 and the region is forecast to continue its domination through 2020. Few of the leading companies operating in water pipeline leak detection market in the include Mueller Water Products, Inc.,NEC Corporation, Halma PLC, Pure Technologies and many more."Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2015-2020) - By Technology (Equipment, Inspection), By Equipment (Acoustic, Non-Acoustic), By Type, By Location of Application, Cost Analysis" elaborates the following aspects of water pipeline leak detection market globally:• Water Pipeline Leak Detection Market Size, Share & Forecast• Segmental Analysis – By Technology (Leak Detection Equipment and Leak Inspection Service), By Equipment (Acoustic and Non-Acoustic), By Type (Continuous and Non Continuous)• Policy & Regulatory Landscape• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations