Stem Cell Treatments and Research by Newly opened Clinic In Chennai

World Stem Cell Clinic offers Stem Cell Therapies in a state of the art clinic in a beautiful part of Chennai. The clinic is staffed by top specialist in the field of stem cell implants and a new research laboratory to support the stemcell treatments

-- The newly opened World Stem Cell Clinic (Chennai) http://worldstemcellclinic.com is a new adult () stem cell treatment centre, research laboratory and operating theatre to support Stem Cell research, stem cell clinical trials and stem cell treatments. This was accomplished by private funding of World Stem Cell Clinic's CEO who is also the CEO of World Stem Cell Institute a US 501 c3 Non-Profit, past CEO of World Stem Cells, LLC and World Stem Cells Clinic Cancun all advancing the field of stem cell medicine. He brings World Stem Cell Clinic (Chennai) years of research and methods used to successfully treat many patients and give them a better quality of life.All construction is completed and operations were transferred to the new Chennai facility. This facility provides Chennai, and patient around the world, a state of the artand operating theatre andclinic to support their stem cell treatments in a beautiful, and positive environment. This will allow in-house stem cell retrieval, testing, culturing, selection, counting, analyses and sorting along with cryopreservation, without removal from the facility. This all in house capability reduces the possibility of contamination and errors. The Lab will be operated under cGLP guidelines and use the state of the art facility to provide quality care to the stem cell transplant patients. Our strict adherence to these established guidelines and policies guarantees the highest quality of clinical care and stem cell treatment safety for you.World Stem Cell Clinic http://worldstemcellclinic.com says they provides stem cell treatment forThe laboratory and clinic will be engaged in private clinical trials, IRB's and joint studies with US and Indian companies, World Stem Cell Institute, US and Indian universities and doctors to better understand the benefits and precaution to be taken in the stem cell treatment process.