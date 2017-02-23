News By Tag
Stem Cell Treatments and Research by Newly opened Clinic In Chennai
World Stem Cell Clinic offers Stem Cell Therapies in a state of the art clinic in a beautiful part of Chennai. The clinic is staffed by top specialist in the field of stem cell implants and a new research laboratory to support the stemcell treatments
All construction is completed and operations were transferred to the new Chennai facility. This facility provides Chennai, and patient around the world, a state of the art cGLP laboratory and operating theatre and ISO 9001:2015 clinic to support their stem cell treatments in a beautiful, and positive environment. This will allow in-house stem cell retrieval, testing, culturing, selection, counting, analyses and sorting along with cryopreservation, without removal from the facility. This all in house capability reduces the possibility of contamination and errors. The Lab will be operated under cGLP guidelines and use the state of the art facility to provide quality care to the stem cell transplant patients. Our strict adherence to these established guidelines and policies guarantees the highest quality of clinical care and stem cell treatment safety for you.
World Stem Cell Clinic http://worldstemcellclinic.com says they provides stem cell treatment for Autism, COPD, Fuch's disease, Glaucoma, Macular degeneration, PAD, Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Scleroderma, Burns, Diabetic foot ulcer, and a Dermatology and Cosmetic/anti aging Department.
The laboratory and clinic will be engaged in private clinical trials, IRB's and joint studies with US and Indian companies, World Stem Cell Institute, US and Indian universities and doctors to better understand the benefits and precaution to be taken in the stem cell treatment process.
