Vendange Carmel Carmel-by-the-Sea's only Wine Themed Hotel Celebrates March Madness Special Offer
Enter the MARCHMADNESS Promotional Code and Be Rewarded. Vendange is celebrating March Madness with a special discount from March 1 – 31st.
Vendange's unique partnerships
From the McIntyre Vineyards room with its impressive 100-year-old grapevine section to J. Lohr's wine barrel on the balcony, every winery's room offers a signature luxury experience. The participating wineries include: Blair, Cima Collina, Dawn's Dream, Galante, Holman Ranch, J. Lohr, Joullian, Manzoni, McIntyre, Otter Cove, Tudor, Twisted Roots, and Ventana.
Each room boasts sleek, modern bathrooms, with imported Spanish marble. Sleeping areas have memory foam-top beds, deluxe linens, and high-definition flat-screen televisions. The separate Cottage Suite offers 650-square-feet of space, with a California king bed, 50-inch HD television, and a kitchenette. It's the perfect place for a honeymoon or romantic getaway. The Inn offers breakfast daily and wine tasting on weekends.
Vendange is at 24815 Carpenter St. in Carmel, a short drive from the Monterey Peninsula Airport, just off of scenic Highway 1, with free parking for guests. It's minutes from downtown Carmel's shopping, fine dining, scenic 17-Mile Drive, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Telephone 831-624-6400;
Contact:
Marci Bracco Cain
Chatterbox PR
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 747-7455
http://www.vendangecarmel.com
Contact
Chatterbox PR
***@straightlinepr.com
