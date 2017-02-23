 
Vendange Carmel Carmel-by-the-Sea's only Wine Themed Hotel Celebrates March Madness Special Offer

Enter the MARCHMADNESS Promotional Code and Be Rewarded. Vendange is celebrating March Madness with a special discount from March 1 – 31st.
 
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Vendange is celebrating March Madness with a special discount from March 1 – 31st.  Book your stay directly on www.vendangecarmel.com between March 1 – March 31st for a Sunday – Thursday stay and receive 5% off your booking.  Must put in promotional code MARCHMADNESS on the website.  The 5% off is valid for all rooms except standard Queens.(Offer note valid on holidays and black out days.  Promotional code must be entered at the www.vendangecarmel.com website for the discount to apply.)

Vendange's unique partnerships

From the McIntyre Vineyards room with its impressive 100-year-old grapevine section to J. Lohr's wine barrel on the balcony, every winery's room offers a signature luxury experience. The participating wineries include: Blair, Cima Collina, Dawn's Dream, Galante, Holman Ranch, J. Lohr, Joullian, Manzoni, McIntyre, Otter Cove, Tudor, Twisted Roots, and Ventana.

Each room boasts sleek, modern bathrooms, with imported Spanish marble. Sleeping areas have memory foam-top beds, deluxe linens, and high-definition flat-screen televisions. The separate Cottage Suite offers 650-square-feet of space, with a California king bed, 50-inch HD television, and a kitchenette. It's the perfect place for a honeymoon or romantic getaway. The Inn offers breakfast daily and wine tasting on weekends.

Vendange is at 24815 Carpenter St. in Carmel, a short drive from the Monterey Peninsula Airport, just off of scenic Highway 1, with free parking for guests. It's minutes from downtown Carmel's shopping, fine dining, scenic 17-Mile Drive, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Telephone 831-624-6400; email: reservations@vendangecarmel.com

Contact:

Marci Bracco Cain

Chatterbox PR

Salinas, CA 93901

(831) 747-7455

http://www.vendangecarmel.com

Click to Share