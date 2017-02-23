 
News By Tag
* Cyendiv Capsules
* Nintedanib 150 mg
* Oddwayinternational
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423

OddwayInternational Introduced Nintedanib Capsules IPF Lung Disease Medication in their Catalogue

 
 
Generic Nintedanib 150mg Capsules
Generic Nintedanib 150mg Capsules
NEW DELHI, India - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- OddwayInternational, well known pharmaceutical wholesale supplier from India, added Cyendiv as Generic product of Vargatef (Nintedanib) in their Products Catalogue.

Cyendiv medication is used to treat a certain lung disease (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis- IPF). This disease scars and stiffens your lungs, making it hard to breathe. Nintedanib may help slow down the worsening of your IPF. Nintedanib is in a class of medications called kinase inhibitors which works by blocking the action of enzymes involved in causing fibrosis.

With OddwayInternational, you can get the best price and quality for your required medicines. We work on this vision to be the first choice of customers across the globe for their health and wellness needs by consistently understanding and exceeding their expectations.

ABOUT ODDWAYINTERNATIONAL

OddwayInternational is more than a wholesale pharmaceuticals supplier company. We are a group of caring people and want to make healthcare accessible to all. We are one of the India's well known and trusted pharmaceutical supplier serving thousands of satisfied customers. We understand your health needs and want to help you with one-stop-solution for high-quality drugs at market competitive price.

For more info about us, please visit our site : http://www.oddwayinternational.com

Download Us On Google Play and IOS also. It takes a maximum 60 second.*

Media Contact
OddwayInternational
1523458453@qq.com
+919873336444
***@oddwayinternational.com
End
Source:
Email:***@oddwayinternational.com
Posted By:***@oddwayinternational.com Email Verified
Tags:Cyendiv Capsules, Nintedanib 150 mg, Oddwayinternational
Industry:Health
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oddway International PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share