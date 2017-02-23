News By Tag
OddwayInternational Introduced Nintedanib Capsules IPF Lung Disease Medication in their Catalogue
Cyendiv medication is used to treat a certain lung disease (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis- IPF). This disease scars and stiffens your lungs, making it hard to breathe. Nintedanib may help slow down the worsening of your IPF. Nintedanib is in a class of medications called kinase inhibitors which works by blocking the action of enzymes involved in causing fibrosis.
With OddwayInternational, you can get the best price and quality for your required medicines. We work on this vision to be the first choice of customers across the globe for their health and wellness needs by consistently understanding and exceeding their expectations.
ABOUT ODDWAYINTERNATIONAL
OddwayInternational is more than a wholesale pharmaceuticals supplier company. We are a group of caring people and want to make healthcare accessible to all. We are one of the India's well known and trusted pharmaceutical supplier serving thousands of satisfied customers. We understand your health needs and want to help you with one-stop-solution for high-quality drugs at market competitive price.
For more info about us, please visit our site : http://www.oddwayinternational.com
