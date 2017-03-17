News By Tag
Denver Home Show Returns March 17–19, 2017 With Expanded Tiny Home Village and Celebrity Guests
Homeowners Find inspiration at The National Western Complex This Spring
New this year:
• Tiny Home Village: Back by popular demand, the Tiny Home Village will feature no less than 12 tiny homes. New this year, is the addition of a shipping container home by Custom Container Living and a tree house from TreeHouse Colorado. Tiny Home Village will have a presence both inside the National Western Complex near the Show gardens and outside at the entrance to the Show. Local tiny home builders participating in Tiny Home Village include EcoCabins, Rainbow Tiny Homes, Reclaimed West Tiny Homes, Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses, and SimBLISSity Tiny Homes.
• Upcycle Challenge: Becky Ditchfield, Raquel Villanueva and Vida Urbanos, hosts of "Fix This" on 9News, will partner with Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver's ReStore (Habitat) for an Upcycle Challenge. Each team member will be challenged to find pieces to upcycle at the Denver ReStore. The upcycled pieces will be on display throughout the three-day show with a silent auction that will allow show-goers to bid on the final projects, auction proceeds will go to Habitat. The "Fix This" team will host corresponding upcycle presentations on the Fresh Ideas Stage.
• Tablescape Challenge: Local TV and radio personality, Denise Plante, will MC a live Tablescape Challenge Saturday, March 18, 2017 on the Fresh Ideas Stage. Three local design experts and bloggers will compete in the challenge live on-stage. The winner will be selected by the audience.
• Marketplace Cares: As part of its Marketplace Cares initiative, the Denver Home Show is providing a booth for Mile High WorkShop, an employment and job training program for those facing barriers to work through the manufacturing and production of handmade goods. The local manufacturer and several of its partner businesses will have their handmade home goods available for purchase at its booth.
Other highlights of the Denver Home Show include the Fresh Ideas Stage with presentations by local and national experts on remodeling, renovation, décor, gardening and outdoor projects that run throughout the three day show. To the visual enchantment of all in attendance, members of the Ikebana Denver Chapter Sogetsu School will have more than 40 different Sogetsu flower arrangements on display throughout the show along with live arrangement demonstrations. The Show's Marketplace will feature small local companies displaying crafts and smaller locally made items.
Show dates and hours are as follows:
Friday, March 17, 2017 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 18, 2017 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 19, 2017 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Single day tickets are priced as follows:
· Adults:
· Seniors (60+): $11 BOGO (only available at the door any day)
· Children (12 and under): FREE
· Hero Day (FRIDAY ONLY): Military and first responders qualify for one FREE ticket with valid a ID; $5 on Saturday and Sunday
For more information, visit http://sww.homeshowdenver.com.
About Marketplace Events
Marketplace Events creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The company produces 38 consumer home shows in the U.S., 14 in Canada, and five holiday shows. The 57 combined events, in 25 markets, attract 15,000 exhibitors, 1.75 million attendees and another 2 million unique web visitors annually. From 14 offices, the 150-person staff produces some of the most successful and longest-running shows in North America, including market-leading shows in Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal - some of which have thrived in their markets for more than 75 years. In 2016 the company launched Marketing Solutions, a division that provides digital marketing, custom printing, branded content and sales support to their expanding customer base. marketplaceevents.com
